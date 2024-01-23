Hogget attracting premiums in sheepmeat space

Premiums for hoggets over mutton have soared in the early weeks of 2024, rising above the premiums seen last year.
According to Meat & Livestock Australia, hogget have received an average premium of 86 per cent over mutton since sales resumed in the new year.
Over the course of 2023, hoggets were fetching an average 33pc premium over mutton in saleyards, but there was significant variability, ranging from premiums up to 118pc to a 2pc discount.
The overall proportion of hogget yardings have pulled back though since the beginning of 2024, dropping from 13pc in December to 10pc so far this year.
Elders Bendigo livestock manager Nigel Starick said since the new lamb definition came in back in 2019, there had been less hogget around, with producers more able to get animals to market before they age out of the lamb bracket.
"Of late, with the season having been what is, a lot of Merino wethers were kept back and we're seeing a lot more Merino hoggets on the market," he said.
"It's good to see that there is a market evolving for the hogget, which in the past was only limited.
"You're certainly seeing a $1 to $1.50 rate above a mutton rate for a hogget."
With the Australian sheep flock now at a 16-year high, high saleyard throughput has driven demand for producers to provide a quality, finished animal.
It's led to a situation where if producers unable to compete with quality stock or don't deem the prices high enough to sell, lambs can miss their window for market.
At present the heavy and trade lamb indicators are commanding a 63pc premium over mutton.
Mr Starick said hogget premiums helped give assurance to producers who aren't able to finish their animals as a lamb, particularly in the case of Merinos.
"At least with a Merino, you can have another shear and you know you're going to have a premium, not just having a mutton rate," he said.
"It takes a bit of the risk out for producers."
It comes at a time when MLA is reporting an almost 20pc rebound in lamb prices from December to January.
January is on track to have the highest lamb yardings since 2019, with the heavy and trade lamb indicator hovering around the 680c-700c mark, with a price slide over the last fortnight.
