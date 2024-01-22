Farm Online
Tropical Cyclone Kirrily aims up on North Queensland coast | Video

By Mark Phelps
Updated January 22 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 2:15pm
Tropical Cyclone Kirrily is expected to form on Tuesday and cross the North Queensland coast on Thursday as a category three storm, somewhere between Innisfail and Airlie Beach.

