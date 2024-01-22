US herd rebuild eludes but gaps in beef markets still likely

The great United States herd rebuild remains on hold, with anticipated widespread rain across key ranching regions failing to eventuate over December and January and high input costs further encouraging producers to hold off.
The US herd remains in liquidation and the switch to rebuild which was billed for mid-2024 now looks unlikely.
A US herd in firm rebuild mode will slash US beef production, creating big gaps in lucrative global beef markets - including on US home soil itself - for Australian beef exporters to fill.
US Department of Agriculture figures show big numbers of heifers were put on feed late last year, indicating ranchers made the call not to hold them for rebuilding.
That means US spring-drop calves now have to work their way through the system before meaningful herd expansion occurs, Rabobank senior analyst Angus Gidley-Baird explained.
US analysts were now saying any rebuilding of the beef cow herd will not begin until 2025, according to respected commentator Steve Kay.
In his 2024 Industry Outlook in Beef and Poultry, Mr Kay said the reasons for this were numerous but key factors were continuing drought and economic drivers such as high input costs, interest rates and financial recovery.
The latest US Drought Monitor, published January 18, shows parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and New Mexico in exceptional drought; parts of Iowa and Nebraska in extreme drought and big areas across the mid-west and west still abnormally dry.
The same climatic conditions that meant Australia didn't get the dry conditions associated with El Nino probably resulted in the US not getting the rain it was forecast to.
Still, analysts in Australia say there could still be substantial potential from the US situation for Australia during 2024.
Some believe dynamics are such that a rebuild might begin late in the year whether or not rain arrives, while others say the old adage 'you can only kill them once' will mean lower US production from here regardless of restocking.
Rabobank's Global Animal Protein Outlook for 2024 says US cattle slaughter is expected to fall 20,000 head per day from its 2022 highs to the lows expected in 2026.
Prices throughout the North American beef and cattle markets exceeded or challenged all-time highs in 2023, Rabo's analysts said.
"This will continue to be the case in 2024, as supplies remain in decline. We expect beef production to fall by about 4.5 per cent in 2024, to 11.6m tonnes," the Outlook report said.
"Cow herd liquidation is still prevalent in the US and Canada, and the best-case scenario for 2024 is for increased precipitation to stabilise the breeding herd later in the year. It remains premature to discuss herd rebuilding, but deeper supply declines will come as cows and heifers start being retained on ranches."
Episode 3 analyst Matt Dalgleish said the US rebuild may still come this year based on price alone, with the margins there to encourage ranchers to produce even if the season wasn't entirely cooperative.
"The pace will not lift until the weather is conducive but there could be some movement toward rebuilding," he said.
"They've worked through their cold stores and prices are still at record highs, signaling to producers that there is money to be made if you've got cattle."
