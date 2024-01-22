Farm Online
US herd rebuild eludes but gaps in beef markets still likely

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
January 22 2024 - 2:00pm
Numbers on beef ranches in the US continue to dwindle with little rebuilding on the immediate horizon predicted. Picture via Shutterstock.
The great United States herd rebuild remains on hold, with anticipated widespread rain across key ranching regions failing to eventuate over December and January and high input costs further encouraging producers to hold off.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

