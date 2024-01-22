Fast food sector takes a pizza plentiful lamb supply

The price war on lamb has spread to the fast food sector, with Domino's serving up lamb pizzas from $15, taking advantage of the abundance of lamb on the market to launch the new range.
The pizza chain has launched its premium Aussie lamb range as part of a partnership with Meat & Livestock Australia and famous lambassador Sam Kekovich, dishing up two new pizzas, a Greek lamb tzatziki Meltzz, and slow cooked lamb pasta.
It comes at a time when the Australian sheep flock is at its largest point since 2007, at 78.75 million head.
Even though prices have been recovering since October, it is forecast that 2024 will be a record year for lamb slaughter, reaching 23.2 million head.
The plentiful supply is seeing lamb show up in more places, including on new burgers at Grill'd and now in the new pizza range.
Domino's chief marketing officer for Australia and New Zealand Allan Collins said the new lamb range was the perfect opportunity to emphasise our passion for bringing generations together through food.
"At Domino's, our purpose is to bring people closer, and our new Aussie lamb range does just that - paying homage to the succulent, rich flavour of slow cooked lamb, paired with the Domino's toppings you know and love like stretchy mozzarella, freshly diced tomato and crispy bacon," Mr Collins said.
"Teaming up with MLA feels like a natural fit, as we both believe in making iconic Aussie classics accessible to all generations - from Zoomers to Boomers and even Generation X, who often feel forgotten.
"In the wise words of Sam Kekovich: 'put down your poke bowls Australia and pick up a pizza. It's lamb for all!'"
The new range comes fresh off the recent release of MLA's much-anticipated annual lamb advertisement, which had a theme of letting lamb bridge the generation gap.
Domino's ANZ head of new product development and innovation Michael Treacy said the launch was not only a fantastic opportunity for expanding Domino's menu options, but also about supporting Aussie families and farmers.
"Our ongoing commitment to championing local produce allows us to proudly present Aussie classics made with ingredients grown and sourced right here in Australia," Mr Treacy said.
"Our connection with local Aussie producers runs deep, and we're dedicated to nurturing the growth of our local farmers."
