Fast food sector takes a pizza plentiful lamb supply

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
January 23 2024 - 6:00am
Dominos are taking advantage of an abundance of lamb to serve it up on new pizza offerings.
The price war on lamb has spread to the fast food sector, with Domino's serving up lamb pizzas from $15, taking advantage of the abundance of lamb on the market to launch the new range.

