SA cropping gem goes under the hammer after almost 100 years

The Twelftree family has decided to sell the farm land settled by their ancestors at Culburra in the south-east of South Australia.
The Tintinara cropping country on 401 hectares (991 acres) was cleared and occupied by earlier generations back in the 1930's.
Today's Twelftree family members are taking almost a century of ownership to public auction at the Tintinara Sports Complex on Wednesday, March 20 at 2pm (unless sold prior).
Their farm Aspen on the Tintinara flats, offers continuous crop country just 8km from Tintinara.
The region's farms were founded on sandy soils left when the Mallee scrub was removed and the ground improved over many years to become a reliable cropping district today.
The Twelftree farm fronts the Dukes Highway and Prosser Road and is about 50km north-east of Keith.
"The property is in healthy plains country with soil types ranging from red/brown loams to grey sandy loams and all over clay/limestone," agents from Spence Dix and Co.
Aspen has been continuously cropped for a number of years to wheat, barley, canola, beans and some lupins.
The farm is fenced into 18 main paddocks, plus the home holding, with a submersible equipped bore, mains back-up and good rainwater storage.
Improvements include a stone three-bedroom homestead.
Agents said the homestead was extended and renovated in the early 1980's.
The farm has a combined two-stand curved raised board shearing facility/implement shed, fully enclosed with concrete floor and power.
The shed is about 40mx9m with three wide openings.
Adjoining the shed are steel sheep yards, modern portable loading ramp, with further shedding.
Other improvements are three large elevated silos plus seed silos.
"A tightly held district, this property is an ideal add-on or appealing home base," agents said.
For more information contact Greg Window on 0427 582177 or Alastair Johnson 0427 609751.
