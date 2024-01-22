Ports pay dispute playing havoc with beef exports

Australian beef's reputation as a reliable trading partner is under threat as port and sea freight turmoil escalates, industry leaders have warned.
It comes at a time when capitalising on global market opportunities is crucial to maintaining upward movement in the cattle market after it took a severe hit last year.
The dispute between DP World and the Maritime Union of Australia over pay and work conditions has created month-long delays at ports, resulting in shelf-life dates expiring for chilled meat consignments.
There are now reports of some shipping companies completely bypassing Australian ports and meat processors are reporting excess inventory due to being unable to load out product.
Lack of availability of imported inputs are also pushing processing operations to breaking point, leading to potential manufacturing shut downs.
At the same time, the conflict in the Red Sea is leading to lengthier voyages to markets as shipping companies divert around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, with one large Australian exporter saying significant sections of the high-value chilled beef market is now 'very risky'.
The disruptions are upsetting shipping schedules to the extent that Australian exporters fear a return to a COVID-style shipping crisis where they struggled to find enough containers for exports as international shipping companies prioritised major global routes.
The federal government's ordering of a live export vessel bound for the Middle East to return in order to guarantee the safety of animals on board has fueled further concern about Australia's ability to service its global meat and livestock customers.
The Australian Meat Industry Council wants the federal government to step in on the stevedore industrial action, saying "this needs to be resolved as soon as possible to prevent further damage to not only the red meat industry, but the entire Australian economy."
"This dispute has severely disrupted the ability to trade perishable goods, particularly meat. The inability to get containers moving through ports and the lack of access to shipping slots has hamstrung Australian meat exporters and added unnecessary costs," AMIC chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson said.
"This situation is creating disruption up and down the supply chain and compounding other stresses to global shipping, such as the Red Sea shipping crisis, ultimately resulting in significant impacts to the trade operations of Australian meat and smallgoods processors," he said.
AMIC's calls for government action add to those of the business community but Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has told media he has no intention of intervening, saying people are tired of profitable companies using wages as the scapegoat for soaring prices.
Processor bosses have told Farmonline global beef markets were extremely competitive at the moment and Australia needed to be seen as a reliable supplier more than ever in order to secure business.
Around 75 per cent of beef produced in Australia is exported.
Fallouts in international custom from events like this could have an effect for years, exporters have warned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.