John Deere inks deal with Elon Musk

The agtech revolution continues to roll on with John Deere entering into an agreement with SpaceX to provide a cutting-edge satellite communications service (SATCOM) to farmers.
At this stage, the SATCOM solution will initially be available through a limited release in the United States and Brazil, starting in the second half of 2024.
The company's SATCOM solution will leverage SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet constellation.
To activate the connectivity solution, John Deere dealers will install a ruggedised Starlink terminal on compatible machines, along with a 4G LTE JDLink modem to connect the machine to the John Deere operations centre.
By utilising the industry-leading Starlink network, the solution will allow farmers facing rural connectivity challenges to fully leverage precision agriculture technologies and improve their accuracy on-farm.
"The value of connectivity to farmers is broader than any single task or action," John Deere vice president of production and precision ag production systems Aaron Wetzel said.
"Connectivity unlocks vast opportunities that were previously limited or unavailable.
"For example, throughout the year, farmers must complete tasks within extremely short windows of time. This requires executing incredibly precise production steps while coordinating between machines and managing machine performance. Each of these areas are enhanced through connectivity, making the entire operation more efficient, effective and profitable."
The SATCOM solution will connect both new and existing machines through satellite internet service and ruggedised satellite terminals. This will fully enable technologies such as autonomy, real-time data sharing, remote diagnostics, enhanced self-repair solutions and machine-to-machine communication, all of which will help farmers work more efficiently while minimising downtime.
"John Deere has led the agriculture equipment industry for more than two decades with satellite-based precision guidance technology," John Deere senior vice president and chief technology officer Jahmy Hindman said.
"Now, we are bringing satellite communications service to the farm at scale so farmers with cellular coverage challenges can maximise the value of connectivity to their operations.
"The SATCOM solution unlocks the John Deere tech stack so every farmer can fully utilise their current precision agriculture technology in addition to the new innovative solutions they will deploy in the future. We initiated this process with a fierce focus on delivering value to our customers, and this partnership ensures we have a solution that meets their needs today and in the future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.