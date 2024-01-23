Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Red Sea issues could impact the price of machinery parts coming into Australia

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
January 23 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The price of machinery parts could rise due to issues in the Red Sea. Picture file
The price of machinery parts could rise due to issues in the Red Sea. Picture file

Rabobank is warning farmers that they may have to deal with some increased costs for imported goods including machinery parts due to tensions in the Red Sea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.