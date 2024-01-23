Red Sea issues could impact the price of machinery parts coming into Australia

Rabobank is warning farmers that they may have to deal with some increased costs for imported goods including machinery parts due to tensions in the Red Sea.
RaboResearch general manager Stefan Vogel said this comes as ocean shipping companies divert more vessels away from the Suez Canal to avoid attacks by Houthi militants and the escalating military action against them in the Red Sea.
"Australia may have to deal with some increased costs for imported goods - such as certain fertilisers, ag chemicals and machinery parts - as importers face higher freight costs, as a result of diverting around the canal and impacted areas. However, the elevated freight costs are not expected to reach the Covid-related highs seen in 2021, Mr Vogel said.
"Globally, for containerised and bulk goods, the shipping industry has to make tough decisions at the moment - either to navigate the Suez Canal and risk severe attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels or to take a nine to 15-day detour around Africa's Cape of Good Hope."
Mr Vogel said initial attacks by the Houthi on cargo ships had seen bulk freight rates spike in December, though these had now settled back closer to 2023 average prices.
Containerised shipments - both to and from Australia - will also be affected, Mr Vogel said.
"And this is likely to have time and cost impacts on plant protection chemicals and machinery parts coming into Australia as well as Australian meat and fresh produce exports," he said.
"During the 2021 freight crisis, Australia struggled to find sufficient containers for exports as shipping companies gave preference to their major global routes and somewhat neglected Oceania or they tried to quickly take empty containers back from Australia to China rather than adding in shipping time to export Australian goods. A similar struggle for containers is not unlikely to materialise again if the Red Sea struggles tighten global container freight capacity further."
The FBX global ocean freight container index has more than doubled from early December to mid-January to reach the highest price level seen since October 2022, Rabobank said.
"The good news is container freight rates at the moment are still three to four times below the massively Covid-inflated levels of 2021," Mr Vogel said.
"Imported goods into Australia will have to bear the higher freight costs, but container freight is unlikely to get as expensive as in 2021."
RaboResearch global economic strategist Michael Every said while "things aren't as bad as the last shipping crisis, they could still get painful if the Suez/Red Sea crisis is not resolved soon".
And total container transits and tonnage via the Suez Canal have now slumped to Covid-era lows, he said.
"Helpfully, ocean carriers have added 11 per cent container ship dead weight tonnage capacity since Covid," Mr Every said.
"The current Red Sea/Suez crisis, on top of the ongoing Black Sea/Ukraine crisis and the risk of others to follow, provides a fat tail risk of potential fresh waves of inflationary supply shocks for western economies and financial markets, which are currently predicting nothing but easing price pressures and large rate cuts in 2024".
