Govt starts deep drive into Australia's electric vehicle transition

the establishment of resources, systems and infrastructure required to support transition to electric vehicles

the impact of moving from internal combustion engine vehicles, including fuel excise loss, existing auto industry component manufacturers and the environment

the opportunities for fuel savings, such as by combining electric vehicles with other consumer energy technologies and savings for outer suburban and regional motorists

the impact on electricity consumption and demand

the opportunities for expanding electric vehicle battery manufacturing, recycling, disposal and safety, and other opportunities for Australia in the automotive value chain to support the ongoing maintenance of electric vehicles

the impact of Australia's limited electric vehicle supply compared to peer countries, and