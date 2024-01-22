Govt starts deep drive into Australia's electric vehicle transition

An inquiry into Australia's transition to electric vehicles has begun through the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water.
Committee chairman Tony Zappia said Australian motorists were increasingly choosing electric vehicles when purchasing a new car.
"The percentage of electric vehicles sold is growing every year, moving to 7.2 per cent of all new cars sold in 2023, up from less than 3pc in 2022," he said.
"The inquiry will consider the necessary resources, systems and infrastructure for this transition and the impacts of moving away from traditional vehicles.
"The committee will also explore opportunities such as fuel savings and affordability for residents in outer regions to make this shift beneficial for everyone.
"Our focus will also be on the future of electric vehicle battery manufacturing, and we will consider challenges on electricity consumption and demand, and our limited EV supply compared to other countries."
The committee is seeking written submissions providing recommendations relating to any or all of the below inquiry terms of reference by Friday, March 22.
The committee will examine:
