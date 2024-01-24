The shipping seesaw red meat exporters are riding

For an industry so dependent on exports in order to maintain economies of scale in Australian processing plants and underpin livestock prices across the country, we can forget sometimes just how complex exporting can be.
Red meat exporters will face many obstacles and issues as they look to maximise returns on the international market in 2024. Freight logistics have been in the news recently as one challenge as is the ever present market access.
Freight is a vital part of the cost of delivery internationally for any meat shipment. For chilled loads, it can have a significant effect on shelf life and therefore value.
As a starting point, the timely supply of food standard refrigerated (reefer) containers to the abattoir, often in remote locations, can be a challenge.
Beef production increased by over 20 per cent in Australia in 2023 and sheep meat by 8pc. Where did the reefer containers come from to cover this increase?
They were redirected from other parts of the global supply chain.
International container lines mainly call into the Australian east coast ports of Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane as part of a global seafreight schedule.
Not every service calls at Adelaide or Perth so shipments may on occasion need to be transhipped from there to the east coast before on-shipment.
Product out of North Queensland has to be transhipped to Brisbane, mostly by rail to pick up the international container services - a long trip from Townsville and Rockhampton.
Having got the container to an Australian export container port, current stoppages by the Maritime Workers Union in some Australian ports since October has only added cost, delay and uncertainty to the export process and in particular to time and temperature-sensitive chilled shipments.
The ramifications of these stoppages flow through the rest of the supply chain.
Shipping costs can be anything up to 15 to 20pc of cost, insurance and freight in getting a container of red meat to its entry port and cleared so the importer can take ownership.
Navigating the international container shipping market over the last three years has been like being on a see-saw for exporters. From the tripling of freight rates during the pandemic with the added costs associated with port congestion and delays, to almost the reverse over the last year with, until recently, excess capacity and falling demand putting downward pressure on freight rates.
The Suez Canal/ Red Sea freight channel carries only about 14pc of global trade but provides Australia's main seafreight access to the European Union, United Kingdom and North Africa.
Diverting around 50pc of this trade, or about 300,000 containers a day, to the longer route around Africa because of Houthi rebel strikes on container ships has only added delays and cost, let alone insurance risk.
Global freight rates are already seeing that impact.
The lack of water in the Panama Canal in Central America at present that connects the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic, is disrupting global networks that use it, only adding to current upward price pressure on rates.
Major container shipping line Maresk's current OC1 service connects the Australian east coast container ports with the major US east coast ports of Philadelphia and Charleston. Maersk have advised Australian customers that it will start using the railway system in Panama to bypass the canal, apologising for any delays and surcharges that might eventuate.
Australia is dependent on an international container shipping network that is all foreign owned. Australia and New Zealand in the southern ocean are, in the scheme of things, minor players in the global movement of containers so negotiation of freight rates for this part of the world is usually undertaken in that light.
It is rare that at anytime there isn't some part of our global market access arrangements that are not in a state of change.
An initial issue to watch in 2024 is the UK's new Border Target Operating Model, their post Brexit import control system for animal products.
The first phase applies to the European Union and began on January 1. The new Export Health Certificates will be required for Australia by April replacing current systems and aligning the EU for the first time with the rest of the world.
The UK is also developing new UK plant lists. USDA advise that eligible plant lists for the EU will no longer be considered approved for the UK.
A positive for the UK is the month-long visit late last year of a UK Government delegation to review a modernised system of hormone growth promotant freedom in Australia.
Removal of the current EUCAS system (European Union Cattle Accreditation System) for the UK and its replacement with more efficient modern systems currently used for other markets will lower costs and open up the supply of HGP-free cattle. Let's hope that happens this year.
This will leave the outdated and restrictive EUCAS system just for the EU.
China is still at the top of the market access list despite recent relaxation of some plant suspensions. Australia triggered its beef volume safeguard into China in 2023 of 196,240 tonnes and we did that with the 10 plants suspended. The safeguard in 2024 only rises to 202,240 tonnes so reaching that figure with higher slaughter levels would seem likely without any change to the suspended plants.
So volume access is not the issue. The commercial pain of the plant suspensions however is worn by those plants that don't have access - suspended or not listed for China - but still have to compete in the same livestock market as those that do. That is unfair, costly and contrary to international standards recognised by most markets that if the processing plant meets the standard required for the country, it should be listed.
Hopefully current issues around plant listings for China will be resolved in 2024.
