Quality coastal cattle country on the market after 150 years

Highly productive North Queensland coastal cattle property Leighstone is on the open market for the first time in more than 150 years.
Taken up by the Allingham family as part of the larger Muralambeen in the 1870s, the 1148 hectare (2837 acre) property is being offered by Patricia Fuller (nee Allingham), who has run the property with her husband Lionel since the 2007.
Leighstone is located on Forrest Beach Road about five minutes drive from Forrest Beach, which is 16km south east of Ingham and 85km north west of Townsville.
The generally flat country has typically black loam soils with some clay and sandy ridges, which provide cattle with high ground during periods of wet weather.
There is also about 280ha of timber that provides excellent shelter.
The well fenced property is divided into 10 paddocks including holding paddocks and a laneway.
Improved pastures on more than 80 per cent of the property include pangola, brachiaria, humidicola, and setaria in addition to native species such as swamp couch and paragrass.
There are about 12 usable bores on the property.
Water is supplied from three equipped bores - two with solar powered pumps and one with a windmill - and natural swamp country that has water for most of the year.
The property also has the added advantage of a town water, which supplies five paddocks.
The 300 head capacity cattle yards feature an all-weather access road and are equipped with a near new double-deck loading facility, calf branding facilities and a shipping container for secure storage.
Leighstone is estimated to run 1400 cattle all year round, with steer calves typically grown out as three year old heavy steers for the meatworks.
About 430 Brahman-cross cows with 180 calves at foot and 10 Brahman bulls are being offered with the property.
Leighstone was originally part of Muralambeen, which was divided into three individual properties as part of a family succession plan in the mid-1980s.
