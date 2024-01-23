Feedlots hungry to refill pens push cattle market higher

Cattle prices continue to rise despite heavier supply as restockers looking to put unexpected grass to use come up against feedlot buyers with pens to replenish.
The hot lotfeeder demand of the past week is an interesting dynamic given many are sitting on expensive grain but reports are there is a lot of confidence in the market for grain-fed beef down the track.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has hit 622 cents a kilogram carcase weight today, a massive jump on the 349c it dipped to in mid-October.
The feeder steer indicator has gone from 233c/kg live weight in the first week of January to 328c today, with the biggest hike coming last week.
Meat & Livestock Australia analyst Emily Tans said feedlots took centre stage last week.
Ripley Atkinson, Australian livestock and commodities manager for StoneX, said rain had meant restockers with paddocks full of feed were competing at the lighter end of what would be a feedlot animal.
At the same time, stock bought cheap in September and October when the market was at its bottom have now been turned out by feedlots, so they have space to fill too, he said.
Feedlot buyers appeared to be chasing heavier cattle where they could, for shorter trades due to the grain prices.
How much longer the strong feedlot demand will continue is the question.
"The way cattle prices are moving at the minute and the amount of grain feedlots bought last year at a dear price must mean their margins are getting stretched," Mr Atkinson said.
In Queensland, numbers of feeder cattle and lighter spring-drop calves have been relatively short on, which has helped pump up prices, agents report.
Brendan Kelly, Kellco at Dalby, said the bulk of weaners were not expected until May.
Demand, meanwhile, was ramping up courtesy of rain.
"Some people are enjoying a very good season now and they're into it, trying to get ahead of the curve as there is plenty of optimism that the price rise will continue," Mr Kelly said.
Big Central Queensland feeder steer producers Woorabinda Pastoral Company, which runs six properties, held onto more than what they'd initially planned because the season turned out better than predicted.
But they'll likely start to offload more now to capture the better market, chief executive officer Tim Thomson, Duaringa, said.
Woorabinda sold a big run of Brahman/Droughtmaster steers to a top of 334c/kg last week which was 10c higher than expected, he said.
"We've had the feed and water to hold onto them but those prices are attractive," Mr Thomson said.
The heavier offering they have now had coincided nicely with feedlot demand for heavier cattle, he said.
This seems to be a common story in Queensland, which suggests supply won't be an issue going forward for feedlot buyers.
Meanwhile, processor demand has also been strong and reports are that some of the big investments in increased capacity announced last year will come to fruition with labour largely secured.
Mecardo's Ethan Woolley reported the number of cows bought by processors nationally last week at the yards more than doubled week-on-week to 8518 head.
Despite that, the national processor cow indicator went up, he said.
Continued demand for 90CL beef, and indirectly the cull cows that are used for it, would be necessary to keep the good times of 2024 rolling, Mr Woolley said.
"Processor demand for this type of cattle is an important indicator that the export prospects look strong in the medium term which should help to enhance confidence for other cattle buyers in the supply chain," he said.
