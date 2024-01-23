Farm Online
Feedlots hungry to refill pens push cattle market higher

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
January 23 2024 - 2:00pm
Feedlot buyers are going hard at the saleyard right now, which along with demand from restockers who have ample feed courtesy of rain, is pushing the cattle market up.
Cattle prices continue to rise despite heavier supply as restockers looking to put unexpected grass to use come up against feedlot buyers with pens to replenish.

