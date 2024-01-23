Canola price continues downward slope but plant likely to stay large

Last year's offers of $1000 a tonne for canola look a long way off now with values now sitting at just under $600 a tonne delivered port across much of the country.
The meteoric run up in price over the 2022 and 2023 seasons was caused by a unique set of global circumstances with already tight balance sheets and stronger demand compounded by the onset of war in Ukraine, cutting supplies from both Ukraine and Russia, both major canola exporters.
However, there has been a gradual return to more normal seasons in the northern hemisphere, while big Australian crops have also helped satisfy demand which has seen a substantial drop in pricing.
This year's Australian crop was upwardly revised 400,000 by the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) in its December report to 5.5 million tonnes, in spite of the El Nino inspired dry spring and relatively modest year in Western Australia, the nation's largest canola producer.
The 5.5m tonne crop followed a record breaking 8.2m tonne crop in 2022-23 and is well above the 10 year average.
A combination of farmers seeking to take advantage of the high prices and improved genetics has led to the quantum shift in production.
Even with the pressure on global prices farmers are still looking to canola as an important part of their rotations this season.
In Victoria, canola was a clear stand-out at harvest, with farmers reporting canola yields roughly in line with long-term district cereal yield averages.
The former rule of thumb was to allow half of the yield of a cereal crop for canola but the yield gap has closed in markedly, especially in years such as 2023 where there is a solid early break.
With good subsoil moisture over much of south-eastern Australia, a major growing region for the oilseed, it is expected there is again going to be solid demand for seed.
Price-wise, the $570/t cash price on offer in upcountry regions still represents good value for growers in comparison to the former benchmark price of $400/t.
Internationally, there may be a smaller crop in the offing with reports out of Canada, the world's largest exporter of the oilseed, saying that farmers are concerned about a potential drought, which may lead to fewer canola plantings as growers focus on traditionally drought tolerant cereal or legume crops.
However, there is still scope for a further fall in values with futures traders in a record short position on the benchmark Winnipeg canola futures exchange, meaning they believe the price will fall further.
Soybeans, closely correlated to canola, have also see a large volume of short positions on the Chicago Board of Trade exchange, however the future funds' position has not led to major moves in Australian cash prices over the past fortnight.
