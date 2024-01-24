Queensland set to add almost 500,000 acres to national park estate

An additional almost half a million acres of country in the Winton region is set to become part of the Queensland national park estate following the sale of two cattle properties to the State Government.
The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has bought Tonkoro, which covers 138,200ha (341,500 acres) in two rolling term leases about 245km south of Winton, and the 61,090ha (150,957 acre) leasehold portion of Melrose, which is south east of Winton.
In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, Environment Minister Leanne Linard said the acquisitions would consolidate suitable habitat for a range of rare and endangered species, including the critically endangered Night Parrot and the highly restricted Opalton grass wren.
Acquiring the properties will also protect two significant indigenous cultural landscapes.
"Tonkoro Station adjoins Goneaway National Park and is known to be part of the lands of the Maiawali people and Melrose Station adjoins Bladensburg National Park which is part of the lands of the Koa People," the statement reads.
The two properties were placed on the market in October 2022.
It is understood vendor Peter McGoffin has retained the 11,958ha (29,549 acre) freehold portion of Melrose.
Tonkoro is described as having about 10,650ha of semi-open mulga country that is interspersed with channels and open bluebush swamps with around 75,150ha of mulga woodlands.
The property has run about 4500 breeders in recent years.
The property has spinifex and mulga tableland country that is surrounded by stony ranges and escarpments.
It has not been revealed how much the Queensland Government paid for the two properties. However, it is understood Tonkoro made more than $21 million.
It is expected an expansion of the national park estate will be strongly promoted in the run-up to the October 24 Queensland election, with the Miles Government keen to promote its green credentials.
More than 8 per cent of Queensland, or 14.5m ha, is currently recognised as being a protected area, including national parks and nature refuges.
In 2015, the Queensland Government adopted a long-term target of increasing protected areas to 17pc of the state's land mass by 2032.
Ms Linard said both properties contained regional ecosystems and biodiversity values that were either not represented, or were under-represented, in Queensland's existing protected area estate.
"Planning and engagement with First Nations people and local stakeholders will commence in the coming months," Ms Linard said.
"This will help determine capital and operating funding required to develop suitable infrastructure and land management operations which will create jobs and economic benefits for local communities."
