Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Planning decision sparks new debate over protection of farm land

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated January 24 2024 - 1:39pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A local council refused to allow a temple to be built on this lifestyle block, citing the need to protect valuable farm land - but the decision was overturned with a tribunal saying they had already allowed hobby farms to "fragment" planning protections.
A local council refused to allow a temple to be built on this lifestyle block, citing the need to protect valuable farm land - but the decision was overturned with a tribunal saying they had already allowed hobby farms to "fragment" planning protections.

A landmark planning decision has again questioned efforts to stop hobby farms eating up important agricultural land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.