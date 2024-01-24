Quality, developed country for 1000 adult cattle equivalents

Quality 1947 hectare (4812 acre) Western Downs property Mundagai has a carrying capacity of about 1000 adult cattle equivalents, with a proven ability to breed, background and fatten livestock.
Located on Crowders Creek Road 22km south of Moonie and 109km west of Dalby, the Moonie district property comprises of predominantly soft, fertile brigalow/belah land types, with a melonhole influence.
Under the Hopgood family's management a significant investment has been made in regrowth control, the development of three bores, and laneway infrastructure for efficient livestock handling.
Parts of the property have also been improved with buffel, bluegrass and bambatsi pastures plus beneficial winter herbages including clovers and medics.
The well fenced property is divided into 21 paddocks including four cultivation paddocks.
Two laneway systems connect each of the paddocks to the 400 head capacity steel cattle yards located at the homestead.
In addition to the reticulated trough network, there are several dams for water.
The Hopgoods currently run 350 Hereford stud cows and progeny as well as backgrounding steers. The Hopgood Charolais Stud also produces 70-100 commercial bulls annually.
Almost 99 per cent of the property is classified as category X on Queensland vegetation mapping.
Sections of Mundagai have been cleared to an arable standard, with the property situated in a region well suited to prime hard wheat production.
Summer and winter fodder crops could also be grown to increase production.
Structural improvements include two machinery sheds, workshop, a five stand shearing shed, three grain silos and a molasses silo.
The large, two bedroom, two bathroom homestead is set in an established garden. There is also a three bedroom cottage set on the well-drained sand ridge.
Mundagai will be auctioned by JLL Agribusiness on March 7, if not sold prior.
Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, James Mitchell, 0467 033 447, Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, JLL Agribusiness.
