GRDC announces big Septoria research investments

The recent run of wet seasons across Australia has seen some big yields, but has also seen a massive build-up of fungal disease inoculum and the spread of traditionally high rainfall zone (HRZ) problems into new areas.
One such disease is Septoria tritici blotch (STB), which impacts wheat, which has pushed further north and west across Victoria and NSW cropping areas in line with elevated rainfall totals favourable to its development.
STB is regarded as the major disease problem in damp nations such as the United Kingdom and is a significant issue for croppers in HRZs in Australia.
If left unmanaged it can cause yield losses of up to 50 per cent, often off high targeted yields, meaning a massive amount of lost production.
To help combat the problem the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has announced a series of investments to reduce the impact of STB.
There are three separate planks to the research, projects looking at identifying genetics within the wheat plant to aid breeding of more resistant varieties, testing gene combinations for STB resistance and lastly understanding the cause of STB and boosting agronomic knowledge to combat the disease.
One of the most concerning things with STB is an increase in fungicide resistance.
The GRDC estimates the cost of fungicide application to combat the disease is $121 million annually, however an even greater problem is reported resistance to common fungicide groups including the triazoles and strobilurin.
There is only a relatively limited pool of fungicide groups available to Australian growers, who have traditionally counted weeds, rather than disease as the major impost on yield, meaning there are limited alternatives should resistance to one group emerge.
It means that plant resistance is an invaluable tool.
To this end the NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI), the Australian National University (ANU) and GRDC are investing $8 million over five years to identify novel STB resistance genes and incorporate them into new Australian wheat varieties.
GRDC genetic technologies officer Prameela Vanambathina says the investments will approach the STB problem from three different angles.
"We are seeking to identify novel resistance genes, optimal combinations of adult plant resistance genes and understand plant pathogen interactions," Ms Vanambathina said.
"We hope these three investments will provide tools and knowledge essential to reduce the impact of the disease for Australian grain growers.
"Most wheat varieties are susceptible to STB, leading to increased use of fungicides to control the disease.
"There's a growing fungicide resistance problem, and the identification of new seed sources resistant to Australian pathotypes is crucial."
The project aiming to discover and transfer novel adult plant resistance genes for STB resistance into wheat breeding program will be led by Andrew Milgate of NSW DPI and is looking to identify novel genetic resources that are resistant to STB under Australian environments.
The investment's objectives include identifying and characterising novel sources of adult plant resistance from international and Australian germplasm pools, validating these genes and transferring the genetic potential into elite Australian wheat lines.
And there are promising signs already.
"Previous GRDC investment with NSW DPI and ANU has already identified genes that can contribute to adult plant resistance to STB," Ms Vanambathina said.
The focus of the second project is on testing optimal combinations of these genes to identify the best ones, and a smaller number of genes for stable adult plant resistance.
Dr Milgate said this partnership will see different combinations of resistance genes, previously identified by NSW DPI researchers in Wagga Wagga, to be bred into wheat varieties.
Combining these high-quality genes together provides added, more stable protection and ensures the genes continue to be effective against STB, which can evolve new virulence rapidly.
"For breeders to efficiently use the resistance genes we also need to provide them with molecular makers that can be used to track the genes in their breeding programs," he said.
The final project will be through ANU.
ANU Professor Peter Solomon says the University is pleased to continue its long-standing partnership with GRDC to tackle diseases that affect the viability and productivity of wheat in the third STB project.
"Despite the impact that STB has on growers, disease and genetic resistance remains poorly understood," Professor Solomon says.
"This investment by GRDC will enable us to work with colleagues at Birmingham University in the UK to dissect the interaction between key pathogen proteins responsible for virulence and their corresponding host resistance genes in progressing disease."
