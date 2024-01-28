Significant 3114 acre livestock and farming operation hits the market

Significant 1260 hectare (3114 acre) northern NSW livestock and farming operation Lowestoft has hit the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process.
Located about 35km south of Tamworth in the blue ribbon Gowrie district, the four properties making up the aggregation are Lowestoft (401ha/992 acres), Darra (277ha/685 acres), Middle Goonoo Goonoo (185ha/457 acres) and Sugarloaf (397ha/981 acres).
Lowestoft has 833ha (2058 acres) of arable country with 239ha planted with established, permanent pasture and about 100ha used for grain production. A further 441ha has previously been farmed.
The well-rounded mix of grazing country ranges from valley floors and creeks to soft rolling hills to timbered areas.
The sown pasture mix includes lucerne, fescue, phalaris, sub clovers and cocksfoot.
The country has a strong fertiliser history including the grazing country.
The aggregation previously ran some 600 cows plus progeny.
At present there are 370 cows plus progeny run on Lowestoft, in addition to a crossbred sheep operation producing 1600-1700 prime lambs a year.
Water is supplied from five equipped bores, three windmills, 30 dams, and creeks with both permanent and semi-permanent water holes.
Improvements on the Lowestoft block include a five bedroom homestead, machinery shed, four silos, and both sheep and cattle yards.
Darra has a five bedroom homestead, machinery shed, two hay sheds, nine silos and cattle yards with an undercover work area and an attached shed.
Sugarloaf has a neat four bedroom homestead, a two stand raised board shearing shed with yards, workshop, hay shed and a silo.
The Wilson family have been farming in the Gowrie district since the 1930s.
Initially, the country ran mainly sheep with the focus shifting to cattle in the 1950s.
The introduction of cropping in the past five years has again diversified the properties.
Margaret Wilson and her two sons Matthew and Peter and their respective families have been running Lowestoft since the passing of Graham Wilson in 2011, who is well remembered for his love of Hereford cattle.
Expressions of interest close with Ian Morgan Livestock on March 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.