Significant 3114 acre livestock and farming operation hits the market

By Mark Phelps
Updated January 30 2024 - 12:32pm, first published January 29 2024 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Significant 1260 hectare livestock operation Lowestoft has hit the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process. Picture supplied
Significant 1260 hectare (3114 acre) northern NSW livestock and farming operation Lowestoft has hit the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process.

