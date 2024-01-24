More than $5000/ac for grazing block in the high country near Corryong

A small high country grazing farm near Corryong in north-east Victoria has sold for more than a $5000 per acre.
Berringama Views was offered across 88 hectares (217 acres) as a dual lifestyle/grazing operation to find a buyer at $1,135,000.
At that price, the mostly cleared land sold for $5230 per acre.
Sold by Corcoran Parker Wodonga, the block did not have a home but a cleverly designed shed had the luxury mountain shack appeal.
Less than 30km from Corryong on the Murray Valley Highway, the block was described as the perfect "add-on" to an existing farming operation being well suited to pasture production, livestock breeding and livestock grazing.
Agents said it was also well suited to the lifestyle buyer with the opportunity to establish a dwelling in the picturesque surrounds, with local council planning approval required.
The block has district views of the surrounding high Country.
Most of the undulating land has been cleared with soils comprised mostly grey loams rising to granitic based soil types.
The property is fully fenced and divided into five paddocks plus the shedding area.
Pastures have been improved with mix of ryegrasses and subterranean clovers along with annual applications of single superphosphate fertiliser.
Water is secured from four spring fed dams plus two surface dams.
There is also a permanent spring fed creek running through property.
An annual weed control program has included aerial spraying.
There are also two machinery sheds with lockable bays plus steel cattle yards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.