After waiting a year, RIC lifts its cheap loan rates

Customers with the discount farm business lender, Regional Investment Corporation, will see their loan rates jump almost half a percentage point to 4.99 per cent next month.
It will be the government lender's first interest rate rise to its farm sector borrower base since February last year.
Commercial bank loan rates lifted in February, March, May, June and November as the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate steadily increased 1.25pc to 4.35pc in 2023.
RIC, which this month locked in its 3000th farm loan with a South Australian customer, has an active loan book worth more than $3.24 billion.
Applications for RIC loans have seen a notable increase in the past six months.
Its variable interest rate on all 10-year concessional farm business loans, including its AgriStarter, Farm Investment, Drought, and AgBiz Drought categories, will rise on February 1 as a result of a regular six monthly review.
RIC's Plantation category loans, of up to $2.5 million each for 20 years, will increase to 4.54 per cent.
RIC borrowers who pass the eligibility and assessment criteria do not have to budget for loan application fees, or pay ongoing management fees or extra fees for early repayments.
Chief executive officer, John Howard, said RIC concessional loans were playing a vital role in strengthening Australian agriculture and helping farm businesses manage their risk.
"In the context of rising capital costs, and dropping commodity prices in the later part of 2023, it's reassuring to be able to provide our customers with a concession loan product and some certainty in managing their finances," he said.
"One of the key benefits of RIC loans is our interest rates are based on the average of the Australian Government 10-year bond rate, not RBA cash rate movements.
"We are pleased RIC loan interest rates continue to provide a significant concessional benefit to farm businesses in financial need."
Mr Howard said RIC loans were estimated to have saved customers about $268.5m in interest repayments since the concessional lender began operating in July 2018.
"Latest independent research shows four out of five RIC loan customers have greater confidence in the future and profitability of their farm business," he said.
Rising commercial agribusiness bank interest rates, unpredictable weather patterns and volatile markets appeared to be driving greater need for our low interest loans.
Application volumes were up 32pc in the first half of this financial year, compared with the same period in 2022-23.
For the remaining six months of this financial year, there was about $161 million in loan funding still available.
"We are pleased to help farm businesses set up, invest, recover, and prepare for potential severe business disruption including drought, floods or bushfires for a more sustainable, thriving regional Australia," Mr Howard said.
He said RIC's rate regime brought greater certainty to customers who knew any changes would be effective only on February 1 and August 1 each year.
Loans are on 10-year terms with interest-only repayments for the first five years.
Principal and interest repayments apply for the remainder of the loan term.
