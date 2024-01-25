Outback adventure on offer with sale of Cadney Park Roadhouse for $1.9m

An iconic outback roadhouse in the far north of South Australia is on the market for $1.9 million.
Cadney Park Roadhouse straddles the Stuart Highway is a welcome sight for those travelling the vast distances from north to south across the heart of Australia.
The roadhouse itself is 150km north of Coober Pedy and 535km south of Alice Springs and is renowned for being the last stop for fuel top ups for both motorists, road train drivers and it even sells Av-gas from its adjacent landing strip.
Adriana and Neville Jacob's remote roadhouse is famously the gateway to the Painted Desert's colourful geological formations on the road to the Oodnadatta Track.
The next fuel stop along the highway is at Maria Traveller's Rest, 160km from the NT border and 90km north of Cadney Park.
This is a place of Aussie folklore - vast cattle stations like the Peake, unsealed outback roads like the Birdsville, Strzelecki and Oodnadatta tracks, Maree, famous explorers like John McDouall Stuart, Lake Eyre.
The roadhouse itself is located on a seven hectare (17 acre) site adjacent to the Stuart Highway.
The roadhouse sale includes a motel with six air-conditioned rooms with eight budget rooms within walking distance of the campground.
Camping facilities include about 30 powered sites and "numerous" unpowered sites.
The campground has a toilet, showers, laundry and road train rest stops.
The roadhouse's dining area can host around 40 seated visitors with more outside seats and a souvenir shop.
The kitchen provides takeaway food and dinners along with all-day breakfast plus a bar and a swimming pool is available for guests.
An airstrip is located next to the roadhouse which services both local and transient aviators.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service is one of the regular clients with Avgas and Jet A1 fuel available.
A two-bedroom home is provided for manager's accommodation.
There are six staff quarters with ensuites, recreation room and a two-bedroom cottage.
The roadhouse also has a large workshop shed with a pit, a small enclosed area for horses, its own rubbish dump and a satellite storeroom.
For more information contact Olivia Thompson from LAWD on 0438 845460.
