Broken Albanese election promises not on offer for livestock

Livestock is not faring well under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's apparent willingness to pick and choose which election promises are worth keeping.
In the wake of the stage three tax cut announcement - where the PM who once proudly spoke of restoring faith in politics by never wavering from election promises blatantly broke one - beef and sheep people are asking how an industry might qualify for a broken promise.
Mr Albanese has just told the National Press Club economic conditions forced his hand in announcing his plan to slash the promised tax cuts for higher income earners to deliver bigger breaks for those earning less.
He said it was the "right decision, not the easy decision."
It's rather a different approach to what he took in steadfastly continuing with the doomed voice referendum because he was a prime minister who promises to do things "and then goes away and does them."
And it is in direct contrast to his agriculture minister Murray Watt's continual insistence that the phase-out of live sheep exports can't be reversed because it was a commitment the PM took to two elections.
"The prime minister's announcement today proves that election commitments can be modified when the facts change and it benefits the majority of Australians - not just a select few," said the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton.
"We know that the policy to phase out live sheep exports is going to harm many Western Australians. We know the policy is only to placate a noisy minority, who don't mind bending the truth in pursuit of their aims - activists that care nothing for the farmers and rural communities, nor the markets in need of food security they will hurt.
"We also know that the facts have changed since Labor made its commitment in 2018. The industry has reformed and is achieving record animal welfare outcomes, demand is booming with live sheep exports up 40 per cent and Saudi Arabia recently reopening for trade.
"The government cannot continue to ignore the thousands of farmers in Western Australia who have explained the damage the policy will do."
The vegan food labels fiasco - where plant-based products have words like beef and chicken and animal images on their packaging - is another example of selective election promise keeping.
Despite a senate inquiry finding cause for new laws, and a Labor government election commitment to make it happen, nothing is on the table.
Minister Watt has said more consulting was happening because things had changed since the election.
He was, however, adamant "the matter would be resolved."
The situation has many in the beef industry asking at what point is a shelved election promise a broken one.
