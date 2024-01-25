New rail project in Central West for GrainCorp

GrainCorp has once again teamed with a state government with a co-investment to improve a rail siding in NSW's Central West.
Red Bend, just south of Forbes in the midst of a rich grain growing region, is the beneficiary of the $6.2 million siding upgrade, which will allow larger trains to exit the mainline to load and unload grain at the site, creating efficiencies within the supply chain.
The NSW state government, the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) and GrainCorp all contributed to the project, which added a critical extra 400 metres to the siding.
This means a larger 48-wagon train to be loaded in two 24-wagon sections without encroaching on the main line and has halved the time taken to run train cycles.
Previously, the shorter siding length could only accommodate a 20-wagon train, adding substantial time to the process.
It's estimated the Red Bend upgrade will divert 26,000 tonnes of grain annually from trucks to trains, which would remove an estimated 660 truck movements from Central West roads, contributing to safer journeys for everyone.
The Red Bend rail improvement project was supported by a $5.14 million investment from GrainCorp, $970,000 from the NSW Government's Fixing Country Rail Program and an in-kind contribution of $90,000 from the Australian Rail Track Corporation
GrainCorp has been in the midst of a strong infrastructure upgrade program in recent years, with a big increase in storage and a boost to outloading capacity key goals.
Nigel Lotz, GrainCorp general operations manager said the company was thrilled to improve the usability of the Red Bend site, which has taken around 120,000 tonnes a season for the last few seasons.
"It's important for local growers to have access to critical export markets as well as domestic customers in bigger years, and to be able to take advantage of the pricing benefits of a quick train cycle to the ports," he said.
"This can only be achieved through efficient rail services, which is why this rail loading capability is so important to the grains supply chain."
"The project has also increased our loading capacity and improved the cycle times of trains from up to 72 hours down to 36 hours, improving the safety outcomes and overall site experience for our teams and growers alike."
Simon Ormsby, group executive interstate network for ARTC said the upgrade was good news for growers in the region.
"ARTC is pleased to support farmers to get their produce to local and international markets more efficiently," he said.
"It's good business for farmers and great for the community because it means more freight on rail and less trucks on our roads."
NSW minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison said her government had made numerous investments in rail freight in southern NSW in recent years.
"The NSW Government is pleased to say that Red Bend is the latest rail siding project, located in southern NSW, that has received funding from the state government," she said.
"This included the $2.15 million rail siding at Temora West, the $14.4 million Riverina Intermodal Freight and Logistics Hub siding, and the $11.7 million Coolamon siding extension."
