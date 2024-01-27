Research explores emissions

Research is being undertaken to explore how to reduce greenhouse emissions from the agriculture sector by replacing diesel powertrains in tractors with a hydrogen fuel cell-electric system.
It is being done by Federation University Australia, in collaboration with the CSIRO and industry partner Foton Mobility.
As the transition to renewable energy gathers pace in Australia, the researchers are looking at ways to incorporate hydrogen fuel cells into the powertrains of tractors and other farming equipment that has been powered by diesel for generations.
Federation University Australia Associate Professor of Hydrogen Technologies Surbhi Sharma said a reason behind the research was that the agricultural sector was the second-largest contributor to Australia's greenhouse emissions.
Dr Sharma said there were many advantages to considering hydrogen fuel cells including:
"The farm equipment will also have a small battery similar to the current equipment, making it a fuel cell-electric hybrid," Dr Sharma said.
"The interesting part is having no internal combustion engine."
The project aims to collect tractor usage data from farms and utilise computational and small-scale lab testing to study the systems performance in a real-life agricultural environment, including the degradation of components under varying conditions and operation cycles.
The research team will also investigate the impact of seasonal and ambient conditions on efficiency.
Apart from their weight, battery-only systems pose challenges in terms of charging requirements.
Dr Surbhi Sharma said farmers cannot afford to spend 12 hours or more charging their tractors during peak seasons.
The adoption of battery electric systems for agriculture would also put excessive strain on the electricity grid.
To address these challenges, Dr Sharma proposes adopting the approach of combining hydrogen and battery technologies to the agriculture sector.
She said this would provide the necessary power.
Federation University vice-chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley said the fuel cell-electric hybrid technology being researched could provide real benefits.
