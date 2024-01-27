Farm Online
Research explores emissions

Updated February 6 2024 - 11:02am, first published January 27 2024 - 5:43pm
Reducing greenhouse emissions from agriculture by replacing diesel powertrains in tractors with a hydrogen fuel cell-electric system is being explored. Picture supplied
Reducing greenhouse emissions from agriculture by replacing diesel powertrains in tractors with a hydrogen fuel cell-electric system is being explored. Picture supplied

Research is being undertaken to explore how to reduce greenhouse emissions from the agriculture sector by replacing diesel powertrains in tractors with a hydrogen fuel cell-electric system.

