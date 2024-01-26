Outstanding grazing country opportunity with adjoining properties

Neighbouring Crookwell properties Rosemont and Clovelly are an opportunity to secure prime grazing country on NSW's Southern Tablelands with potential to the aggregate or secure as individual properties.
The 825ha Rosemont covers 825 hectares (2039 acres), while Clovelly covers 409ha (1011 acres).
Rosemont is on the market for $8.9 million while Clovelly has been listed at $4.9m.
Marketing agent Col Medway, LAWD, said the adjoining properties in a very desirable grazing region of NSW could be run separately or be aggregated.
"Infrastructure on both properties is excellent and they are conveniently situated within easy reach of selling and business centres," Mr Medway said.
"Rosemont is renowned for its prize-winning fine wools that feature regularly in the Australian Fleece Competition, with owners, the Seaman family, still the only commercial producers in 21 years to win grand champion fleece against national stud and commercial entries," Mr Medway said.
The 5200 head self-replacing Merino flock produces 18.5 micron wool.
The highly productive property also runs 60 cows and their progeny.
Rosemont sits at 868m above sea level and is a mix of fertile creek flats, arable slopes and grazing hillsides.
The property is currently sown with 273ha of improved perennial grass and clover pastures.
Water is supplied from dams and double frontage to two creeks. The reliable average annual rainfall is 717mm (28 inches).
Working improvements include a four stand shearing shed and attached steel sheep yards, machinery shed, steel cattle yards and two 30 tonne silos.
The neighbouring property Clovelly has been developed during the past 10 years by former NRL chief executive Neil Whittaker and his wife Liz.
Clovelly is a re-aggregation of four holdings and features arable soils and a carrying capacity of 3900 dry sheep equivalents.
There is some 154ha planted with pastures including clover, ryegrass, fescue and forage crops.
The Whittakers run a self-replacing Merino flock as well as producing prime lambs.
Improvements on the well-fenced property include a two stand shearing shed and two sets of sheep yards.
The three bedroom home was built in 1949 and is described as being renovation-ready with an architectural design, landscaping plans and consultant reports all available to launch the project.
Quarters positioned directly adjacent to the house also provide comfortable accommodation.
