Find out who made the Australia Day Honours list in 2024

More than 1000 Australians have been recognised in this year's Australia Day honours for their extraordinary work within their communities.
The Governor-General David Hurley announced honours and awards for 1047 Australians on Thursday, including awards in the Order of Australia (General and Military Divisions), meritorious awards and recognition for distinguished and conspicuous service.
"Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today's Honours List. Recipients have made a difference and had an impact at the local, national and/or international level," the Governor-General said.
Individually, they are inspiring and collectively they speak to the strength of our communities- Governor-General David Hurley
"Recipients come from all parts of the country. They have served and had an impact in just about every field you can imagine; their stories and backgrounds are diverse."
Among those honoured were former Sunrise host David Koch (AM), the late Father Bob Maguire (AO), former Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton (AO) and Tasmania's first female premier Lara Giddings (AO).
Four people were awarded with the highest Honour, Companion of the Order of Australia: scientist and chemical engineer David Boge, University of Technology Sydney chancellor and CSIRO chair Catherine Livingstone, University of Queensland vice-chancellor Deborah Terry, and criminologist Lorraine Mazerolle.
Governor-General said recipients have the thanks and respect of your nation, urging them to enjoy the moment.
"We value their service, thank them for their hard work and selflessness and, today, celebrate them."
For the second consecutive Honours list women comprise the majority of recipients in the General Division, making up 50.5 per cent of recognitions.
The youngest recipient is 32 years old and the eldest living recipient is 100 years old.
There are 739 awards in the General Division of the Order of Australia, with 48 per cent for women and 45 per cent for service to local communities.
In addition to the 739 recipients of awards in the General Division of the Order of Australia (4 AC, 38 AO, 194 AM and 503 OAM), today's Honours list includes:
The list includes 49 Australians recognised for their contribution to Australia's COVID-19 response. They will also be included in an ongoing COVID-19 Honour roll.
