Livestock transport rules not fit for purpose, say academics

A comparative fitness check of livestock transportation regulations across five key global key beef, dairy and sheep producing regions has found laws are too vague or insufficient to be fit for purpose.
The analysis, conducted by academics at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, found Australia stood out as being the only one to define animals that are fit for transportation, rather than only defining what makes an animal unfit.
The academics said Australia had higher expectations regarding the fitness for transport of exported live animals compared to inland transport, and also to other jurisdictions.
They also made some interesting remarks in their conclusions about what global precedent might be set should Australia's current government proceed with its planned ban of the live sheep trade.
The experts reviewed all legally-binding federal regulations in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the European Union and the United States, looking specifically at evidence relating to four major risk factors: fitness for transport, journey duration, space allowances and climatic conditions.
Their findings, published this week in Royal Society Open Science, conclude that all five jurisdictions fall short in guaranteeing adequate protection to livestock during transport.
Regulations tend to prioritise aspects of what makes an animal 'unfit' and rarely include attributes of what makes an animal fit for transport, with Australia the only exception, the paper said.
"The line between a compromised animal that can be transported and an unfit animal that cannot is often thin," the authors said.
"In the EU, slightly injured or ill animals may be considered fit for transport. However, the word 'slightly' is vague and is open to interpretation."
On journey duration, the researchers noted that in NZ, calves aged 14 days or less can only be transported once for a maximum duration of 12 hours.
This new laws was driven by public outcry after the release of animal cruelty footage on a dairy farm in 2015.
The researchers said while this was an improvement, there was still a case that the 12 hour maximum duration was too long.
In Australia, the maximum duration of transport for calves aged five days or less when transported directly to a calf-rearing facility is six hours.
In the EU, unless livestock are transported less than 100 kilometres, there are requirements based on a minimum age.
On the topic of protecting animals from adverse weather conditions, the research also found the rules vague.
They gave an Australian example: Federal standards for land transport in Australia require 'a person in charge must take reasonable steps to minimise the impact of extreme weather conditions on the welfare of livestock during the transport process'.
"What 'reasonable steps' and 'extreme weather' mean is open to interpretation," they said.
"The absence of specific thresholds in most jurisdictions makes it difficult to implement the requirement that animals must be protected from severe environmental conditions."
The EU has adopted minimum and maximum temperatures inside the vehicles. Ventilation systems 'must be capable of maintaining a range of temperatures from 5 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees within the means of transport for all animals, with a plus or minus 5 degrees tolerance'.
Although this was more ambitious than other jurisdictions, it was far from perfect, the research concluded.
The paper also said if the live sheep trade ban does go ahead in Australia, it may lead other countries to adopt similar legislation.
"The increasing number of international bilateral trade agreements that include animal welfare considerations may push countries to seek greater alignment in their respective regulations in order to remain competitive. This could include, among other considerations, the question of whether live animal export is allowed," the researchers said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.