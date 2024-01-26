Grains industry news in brief

Viterra ends Canadian strike
Viterra has come to an agreement with staff threatening to strike in the critical Canadian prairie province of Saskatchewan.
Viterra and The Grain and General Services Union have come to an agreement after the union, representing 436 employees, threatened to strike over the terms of a new four year workplace agreement.
Saskatchewan is one of Canada's major grain producing provinces.
EU looks to restrict Ukraine imports
Eastern European nations continue to lobby the European Commission, the bureaucratic arm of the European Union to allow them to restrict imports of Ukrainian grain.
The EU has suspended import duties and quotas for Ukrainian grain imports since June 2022 to support the war-torn nation following the invasion by Russia.
However, cheap Ukrainian grain has spurred protests by governments, farmers and truckers in nearby countries such as Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.
Up until September last year, the EU had allowed five countries - Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia - to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, canola and sunflower, while allowing the grain to be moved through in transit to other markets.
IGC flags record grain production
Global grain production is expected to reach a record 2.307 billion tonnes in 2023-24 on the back of a big rebound in corn tonnes, according to the International Grains Council.
The 2.3 billion tonne global crop represents a year on year increase of 2 per cent.
However, stocks are not expected to rebuild significantly with consumption also going up to 2.314 billion tonnes, also up 2pc, meaning a 1pc drop in global inventories, down to 590m tonnes.
This represents the seventh consecutive year of smaller inventories.
North America dry fears
North American weather analysts are warning the continent could experience a dry summer, with the current El Nino event in the Pacific Ocean, which is correlated with wetter than average conditions in the Americas, rapidly breaking down.
Some computer models are already predicting a return to a La Nina event, while more localised weather drivers, such as cooling in the Gulf of Alaska, are also correlated with drier conditions.
While eastern Australia has been through a particularly wet phase since the end of the 2019-20 drought the opposite has been true in North America, although 2023 was slightly wetter due to the influence of the El Nino.
Dry conditions during the summer will have an influence on grain production, particularly if they hit critical Midwest growing regions.
