Golden rules to remember for preventing spray drift

Farmers across the east coast are facing a significant summer spraying program, with heavy summer rainfall contributing to a lush mat of weeds on unsprayed paddocks.
Most farmers are factoring in multiple spray applications to achieve full control given the subsoil moisture reserves.
All this additional spraying creates more risk of spray drift, and farmer groups are putting out advice on how to avoid off-target spray damage.
Summer croppers, such as cotton producers, have complained about crop damage due to drifting summer spray and rural leaders warn unless drift damage is lowered there could be changes to regulations which would impact farmers' ability to control summer weeds.
NSW Farmers is one group warning of the risk of off-target spray damage if sprayers do not adhere to sound principles of safe application.
Walgett branch secretary of NSW Farmers and spray contractor Enid Coupe said there were a few golden rules farmers should be mindful of when planning to spray which could vastly reduce the risk of drift.
She said a clear understanding of the conditions, particular what conditions could lead to inversions, which could distribute spray many kilometres away from the target, was important.
"In my experience, if I notice the wind starting to die off around the district, I make that my last load when spraying so as to minimise any risk of spray drift onto neighbouring properties," Dr Coupe said.
"We all want to spray as much as we can in one day, but if that wind's going away, you've got to stop."
Dr Coupe said farmers had a good set of resources available in terms of the various weather tools now available.
"Monitoring numerous weather stations in your district - not just the closest ones - is essential so you can make informed and appropriate decisions around whether to put on your next load or not," she said.
She nominated a number of products providing real-time data as essential viewing for sprayers.
"Tools you can use to monitor conditions include the new Weather and Networked Data (WAND) system for alerting you to hazardous temperature inversions, as well as the Oz Forecast weather stations, which can provide real-time data on weather changes."
NSW Farmers agricultural science committee chair Alan Brown said spray rig set up could also play a critical role in eliminating drift.
"Simple measures such as using the appropriate spray nozzle and spraying as close to the target as possible also go a long way when it comes to preventing drift," Mr Brown said.
"Crops such as cotton, grapevines, vegetables or pulses can be up to 10,000 times more sensitive than the crop you are spraying, so your neighbour will thank you for being cautious."
As growers look to control weed pressure this summer, Mr Brown said caution was key to preventing damage to crops when spraying.
"The 2022-23 season saw significant damage as a result of off-target spray drift incidents, so it's vital that we take the relevant precautions to prevent further instances," he said.
"Failing to do so can have extensive repercussions, on not just production and profitability but livelihoods, relationships and communities for years to come."
