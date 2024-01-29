Farm Online
Home/News

Females innovating ag sector

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated January 29 2024 - 5:13pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malkah Lara Muckenschnabl is the founder of Lymbo, an app that matches agribusiness with talent using profile-based algorithms similar to a dating app. Picture supplied
Malkah Lara Muckenschnabl is the founder of Lymbo, an app that matches agribusiness with talent using profile-based algorithms similar to a dating app. Picture supplied

Agtech - the innovative drive to create a more diverse, efficient, adaptable and effective agricultural and food-production systems - has a strong cohort of female innovators helping drive it forward in the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.