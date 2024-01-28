Supply chain and transport head GrainGrowers budget wishlist

GrainGrowers has called upon the federal government to make budget investments that will alleviate supply chain and workforce pressures.
In its pre-budget submission the grains industry peak body called for an increase in the Roads to Recovery program, and $900 million to improve key regional rail freight corridors.
On the workforce front it will push for $500 million to go to local councils for infrastructure projects to expedite the release of land and support an increase in key worker housing in regional Australia, while it is also looking for money to fund a pilot childcare program, with childcare identified as a key workforce constraint.
GrainGrowers made its submission across six key areas: carbon and climate, people and workforce, biosecurity, grain freight and supply chains, trade and market access and farm inputs.
Chair at GrainGrowers Rhys Turton said the range of industry-specific investments aimed to increase the resilience and sustainability of Australian grain growers, which in turn would result in better economic outcomes for the nation as a whole.
"In the 2022-23 growing season, Australian grain growers contributed $33 billion gross value of production to the Australian economy," he said.
"As an industry, we significantly contribute to regional Australia and the broader economy."
"The investments outlined can potentially deliver substantial value to the industry and the wider community."
In spite of a well-documented likelihood of an austere budget as the government tries to rein in debt, Mr Turton said he did not believe the requests were impractical.
"The investments detailed in our pre-budget submission are realistic and carefully targeted."
"We believe they can deliver real value to growers, the wider industry, and the Australian community, and we urge the government to give them strong consideration in their budget discussions."
Other key considerations included $50 million to assist growers in investing in the adoption of low emission practices, $100 million to boost local fertiliser manufacturing and $100 million for growing market access for Australian agriculture, including additional agricultural counsellors.
