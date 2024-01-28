Farm Online
Breeding the right dairy cows for reduced milking frequency systems

By Wolfie Wagner, Agcap Managing Director
January 29 2024 - 10:00am
George West reduced milking frequency of the herd he manages in July without impacting production. Picture by Wolfie Wagner
On dairy farms in Australia where pasture makes up the majority of our cows' intake, breeding programs focusing singularly on production can be flawed.

