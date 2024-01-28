Breeding the right dairy cows for reduced milking frequency systems

On dairy farms in Australia where pasture makes up the majority of our cows' intake, breeding programs focusing singularly on production can be flawed.
Once a dairy farm manager chooses their farming system, then two things should happen.
Firstly, they should commit to the farming system and secondly they should develop a breeding program that aligns with the system and increases the chances of ongoing productivity increases.
agCap has been involved with numerous dairy farms in Tasmania in the past 10 years.
All these farms have been pasture-based, the majority included crossbred cows, and all could be considered as medium input farms with production targets of 450 to 500 kilograms milk solids per cow with purchased concentrates around 1.4 to 1.6 tonnes/cow/annum.
The farms in the main have been managed by either contract farm managers or sharefarmers.
The farm managers are encouraged to take control of their farms and manage them to achieve sustainable profits while operating a farming system that suits their cows and their people.
In all cases agCap defines the high level non-negotiables.
These non-negotiables include stocking rate, cow type, calving period, purchased feed input levels, milk processor, annual targets, budgets.
These are the parameters that in turn define the farming system.
The farm managers have control of the day-to-day and week-to-week on-farm activities.
Often managers will come to agCap and suggest a change in milking frequency.
Reducing milking frequency has been considered a normal farming practice on pasture-based dairy farms in Tasmania and New Zealand for many decades.
Reducing milking frequency if managed correctly results in profitable farms that are sustainable with respect to the animals and their people.
Reducing milking frequency is best suited to farms with single calving periods.
Reduced milking frequency systems include in the main.
Under all systems the most important factor is consistency of milking times.
Once the cups-on times are set then it is important to maintain those times.
agCap has found that cows suited to pasture-based dairy farms that embrace reduced milking frequencies have breeding programs focused on fertility, longevity and cows that have good functionality.
These breeding programs should be focused on the 1:1:5 principles.
Crossbreeding further enhances the suitability of cows to reduced milking frequency.
Three-way cross breeding (see Figure 1) is an effective way of breeding cows with hybrid vigour, preventing any chance of inbreeding.
Changing milking frequency has paid dividends for one Tasmanian dairy farmer, George West, who started managing a 700-cow autumn-calving farm on King Island in February 2023.
Mr West changed from twice-a-day milking to 16-hour milking in July 2023 immediately after the artificial insemination mating program was completed.
After reducing his milking frequency Mr West's cows lifted and stabilised their milk output.
The cows increased body condition and started walking faster to and from the dairy.
Asked if he would repeat the process next season, Mr Wests response was "definitely".
The production from this farm is shown in Figure 2.
Production responded to the changed milking frequency and remained ahead of the previous season in which a similar number of cows were milked on a twice-per-day basis all year.
Note that there were some additional cows that entered the herd in October 2023.
The Bulk Milk Cell Count levels have been maintained at a very satisfactory level after switching milking frequency (see Figure 3).
