Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated January 26 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 3:30pm
SA seaweed park

Construction of a red seaweed EcoPark at Louth Bay on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula has begun with US-based CH4 Global hoping it can grow and process enough asparagopsis to feed up to 30,000 cattle a day.

