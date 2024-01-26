Agribusiness buzz in brief

Construction of a red seaweed EcoPark at Louth Bay on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula has begun with US-based CH4 Global hoping it can grow and process enough asparagopsis to feed up to 30,000 cattle a day.
The EcoPark, 23 kilometres from Port Lincoln, will be completed later this year to sustainably grow methane-reducing the native asparagopsis seaweed at scale.
Asparagopsis has the ability to drastically cut methane emissions from cows by up to 90 per cent if included in their diet.
CH4 Global already has production facilities at Arno Bay, in Adelaide's south, and in New Zealand, developing its Methane Tamer products for ruminants.
The Louth Bay EcoPark will include a seedling hatchery, patented in-land growing approach for asparagopsis, and harvesting and drying technology.
The deadline for early bird registrations to this year's Canberra agricultural outlook conference cuts off on January 31, at 5pm.
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) Outlook conference will be held on March 5 and 6 at the Hyatt Hotel, and broadcast online.
Outlook 2024 will bring together 60 Australian and international speakers and panellists from industry and government.
Speakers addressing the event's opening forum on the prospects for agriculture this year include ABARES executive director, Dr Jared Greenville, Westpac chief economist, Dr Luci Ellis, and the OECD's trade and agriculture director, Dr Marion Jansen.
Topics on the conference agenda range from shaping the future of the agricultural workforce, to farm debt, investment and resilience, and water markets and the environment.
Other speakers on the program include Future Feed chief executive officer, Alex Baker; Nuseed general manager, Rachel Palumbo; National Australia Bank agribusiness strategy head, Josie Zilm; Nuveen Natural capital managing director for Asia, Kristina Hermanson; Viridis Ag CEO, Andrew Slatter, and Australian Honey Bee Industry Council CEO, Danny Le Feuvre.
Former Westpac banker turned Australian Agricultural Company executive, Hugh Killen, will take over the chief executive officer's role at the agricultural asset management group, Impact Ag Partners.
He is already a director of Impact Ag Partners' carbon sequestration and credit trading business which has more than 200,000 hectares under management in NSW, Queensland, Western Australia and expanding US interests.
Mr Killen, who made an unexpected exit from the managing director's job at AACo in 2022 after four years at the helm, has been a consultant to UK based specialist climate change advisory and investment firm, Pollination, for the past 18 months and chairman of London-based fund manager, Climate Asset Management, since mid 2023.
The UK business is developing a foothold in Australia's macadamia industry.
Armidale-based Impact Ag, founded by outgoing CEO Bert Glover, has been involved with developing the regenerative agriculture and soil carbon business strategy for the nearby Wilmot Cattle Company and also manages the Murdoch family's Cavan Station on the NSW Southern Tablelands and Beaverhead Ranch in Montana, USA.
Farm carbon project developer, Loam, is expanding its ambitions to the US Midwest.
Based in Central West NSW, Loam Bio, has pioneered technology to provide innovative production and climate solutions to the agriculture sector.
Its expansion into the US marks another milestone for the company after last year launching its CarbonBuilder microbial seed treatment technology and SecondCrop soil carbon project offerings.
CarbonBuilder uses microbial technology to build stable soil carbon and enhance on-farm productivity.
SecondCrop is Loam's farmer-focused soil carbon project program promising a high-return solution for both mixed farms and cropping systems.
Nick Miller will join the Inland Rail project as its new chief executive officer after five years as CEO of construction materials manufacturer, Adbri, and seven years as managing director of infrastructure company, Fulton Hogan.
Inland Rail is a subsidiary of the Australian Rail Track Corporation, which also has a new managing director, Wayne Johnson, the former group executive of ARTC's Hunter Valley network.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said new Inland Rail chief Mr Miller was a well-recognised and respected leader in the Australian and New Zealand construction sector.
"He brings a strong mix of governance, executive management, industry capability and construction experience to the role."
The federal government recently amended its Inland Rail spending plans to focus on finishing the Inland Rail's Melbourne to Parkes portion by 2027 but deferring more work on the northern Parkes to Brisbane route.
GrainGrowers has announced its next eight participants in the Grains100 social licence, leadership initiative.
Participants will undertake an eight-week program involving online and face-to-face learning to build leadership, communication, and stakeholder engagement skills.
This year's Grains100 participants are South Australians Brad Griffiths, Mallala, Ethan Vogelsang, Padthaway and Mick Hancock, Pearlah; Victorians Christine Plant, Manangatang, Russell Hocking, Prairie, Ryan Milgate, Minyip and Stewart Hamilton, Inverleigh, and Jules Alvaro from Merredin, Western Australia.
GrainGrowers chief executive officer, Shona Gawel, said the program was vital for ensuring the sector had strong advocates on issues that mattered to growers.
"Social licence - the ongoing acceptance of our industry's standard business practices and operating procedures - is an increasing focus of attention by industry participants and the general public alike."
BASF, in partnership with AgLink Australia's farm services business members has delivered more than 1000 free Safety Champs packs to Australian children living on farms.
The Safety Champs program highlights the reality about farms as both busy workplaces and also family homes where children can encounter serious hazards.
More than 99 per cent of Australia's agricultural businesses are family owned and operated and in 2022, 18pc of the injury events on farms involved children under the age of 15.
Safety Champs supports parents and caregivers to engage and educate the next generation in a fun and educational way by facilitating important discussions around the importance of embracing caution and safe behaviours on farms.
The activity packs are targeted at five- to 10-year-olds
The charitable arm of real estate franchise group, Raine and Horne, is teaming with the Rural Aid charity as a bronze partner to support farmers and rural communities in times of need.
Raine and Horne Foundation's partnership with Rural Aid follows a commitment of more than $600,000 to aid various causes in the past two years, ranging from the Great Barrier Reef Foundation to assisting Care Australia's work in Turkey after the major earthquake in early 2023.
"We believe this latest partnership with Rural Aid will allow the foundation to better support rural and regional communities, as well as creating long-lasting social impact in agriculture," said Raine and Horne executive chairman, Angus Raine.
Rural Aid, established in 2015, has comprehensive support programs encompassing financial aid, counselling, water and hay supply, and volunteer support to farmers affected by natural disasters such as drought, bushfires and floods.
The charity aims to safeguard farming and rural communities before, during, and after natural disasters.
In the past five years it has raised and distributed $100 million, and has more than 18,000 farmers registered to receive assistance.
Floods and storms causing trauma in parts of the country this summer should be a red alert for small businesses to be prepared for natural disasters, warns the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, Bruce Billson.
He noted the overwhelming majority of small and family businesses did not have a current disaster preparation plan for their business.
"Inquiries by my office found only one in four small businesses have a current business continuity plan," Mr Billson said.
"Taking simple steps to be better prepared can be as basic as ensuring your record keeping is up to date and critical information is at hand and, where possible, digitised so you can retrieve it if your business is destroyed."
Family and small businesses should ensure they had contact details for customers, suppliers, staff and their accountant in a safe place; relevant accounts, passwords and backups of important operational data and their payments to relevant bodies such as insurers, lenders and the Australian Tax Office were up to date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.