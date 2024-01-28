Chinese fine for ag chemical infringement

The Supreme Court of China has slapped a substantial fine on a number of Chinese farm chemical manufacturers found guilty of patent infringement.
Global crop protection giant FMC brought the case to court and the SPC found Henan Yongfeng Chemical Co, Suqian Haide Pharmaceutical and Chemical Co; Xinxiang Runyu New Material Technology Co and the individual Wang Shichao guilty of patent infringement.
The case surrounded FMC's proprietary active ingredient chlorantraniliprole, a key ingredient in a suite of the company's insecticide products.
The fines handed down by the SPC were close to $US1 million, one of the highest damages awarded in patent infringement suits in China's pesticide industry in recent times.
It comes after FMC took the matter to the SPC after a court in Henan province found the offending parties guilty, but handed down a lesser fine.
FMC subsequently appealed to the SPC, seeking a higher damage amount.
"This finding is important as it supports the continued innovation of crop protection solutions by recognising the significant time, money and commitment invested in discovering new active ingredients," said Michael Reilly, executive vice president and general counsel for FMC.
"FMC invests heavily in the discovery of new active ingredients, the development of innovative formulations and biologicals in addition to the advancement of precision and digital agriculture technologies that support sustainable agriculture and improved food security in China and throughout the world," he said.
