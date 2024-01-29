Don't pit producers against producers, AMIC chief warns

The Australian Meat Industry Council boss has warned the National Farmers' Federation not to pit producers against processors in the supermarket price gouging inquiry.
It comes as concerns about the gap between retail price and farmgate prices continue to mount, with NFF president David Jochinke arguing it's not just the supermarkets that need to be scrutinised and that producers "need to know who else in the supply chain is clipping the ticket and sending food prices skywards".
But AMIC chief executive Patrick Hutchinson described the attitude as "pretty near-sighted".
"It doesn't take into account a number of key parameters around the supply and demand curves and prices that are being paid at the moment for livestock," he said.
"I'm hoping this isn't going to be the start of the usual processor vs producer issue, I'd thought we'd matured very much past that, especially with 2020 to 2022 world record livestock prices and the fact that we weren't having this discussion before.
"Then livestock prices went the other way and we're having a massive discussion."
It comes as the scrutiny around supermarket pricing practices increase, with both an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission competition examination and a review on the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct set to shine light on the issue.
Mr Hutchinson said the discrepancy between retail and farmgate prices was a cyclical one and it had been an especially volatile market since 2020.
"Obviously a limit around that volatility is a good discussion for us all to have but I'm concerned that there seems to be a specific mood out there from producer groups that here's a great opportunity to all of a sudden just ignore the last three or four years of great prices, ignore the steep increase in price we're seeing at the moment, ignore the fact that we don't buy livestock for supermarkets, they buy their own," he said.
"I think an investigation into current supermarket grids would probably show how well they're doing above benchmarks.
"We've got to have a more strategic conversation.
"If that includes things such as what interventions producers should implement in order to ensure they can insulate themselves from this, then we should be doing that.
"I think there's a bit too much binary discussion about 'we deserve more and you deserve less'... I don't think anyone in a normal business structure would think that's an appropriate way forward."
Mr Hutchinson said discussions should be wide ranging, encompassing issues such as what should happen if saleyard prices reach high levels again, if selling cheap meat was the way farmers wanted to see business run in the future and if farmers should look at consumption data versus prices.
"If we're talking about market traceability and everyone having information... what about information about how much livestock has been bred throughout the year?" he said.
"If it's good enough to make demands on the industry post farmgate that it should be transparent and there should be price realisation... how about about an information flow both ways where every producer in the country needs to be letting us know how much they are producing in any one year so we all can then make plans and understand potentially how much livestock is going to be coming through the system."
