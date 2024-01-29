Farm Online
Don't pit producers against producers, AMIC chief warns

By Victoria Nugent
January 29 2024 - 2:00pm
Supermarkets are coming under scrutiny over pricing. Photo- Victoria Nugent.
The Australian Meat Industry Council boss has warned the National Farmers' Federation not to pit producers against processors in the supermarket price gouging inquiry.

