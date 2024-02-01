Weather patterns unlikely to change in coming weeks

Further cyclone activity and significant rain events have been mostly confined to Queensland and the topical north of Northern Territory and Western Australia in the past week with a spell of more stable but hot weather over NSW while below average summer temperatures have persisted in Victoria.
Although no further tropical cyclones are expected in the foreseeable future, there will be little change in this overall pattern in the coming couple of weeks. Temperatures over inland parts of NSW and northern Victoria will remain high with hot weather briefly spreading to the NSW coast over the coming weekend. Rainfall outside of Queensland and north east NSW will remain just patchy in the coming couple of weeks.
As for the longer-term climate indicators, the El Nino in the tropical Pacific Ocean continues but the sea surface temperatures in the central tropical Pacific have started to decrease and are expected to return to neutral levels by later in summer or autumn. Some atmospheric indicators, such as the Southern Oscillation Index, have returned to neutral recently - currently the SOI sits around +6 which is nowhere near normal El Nino values. As noted previously, the usual influence of El Nino on Australia's climate normally reduces summer rainfall potential but as we have seen this year and through historical data, significant rainfall events can still occur during El Nino years.
To the north a significant pulse of the Madden-Julian Oscillation is currently drifting east out of the Australian region, and it is expected to restrengthen once in the western Pacific. At this time of year, when the MJO is in the western Pacific, the chance of above average rainfall typically increases across north east Australia but at the moment, the mechanisms to drag that moisture south of Queensland seem fairly weak.
To the west the positive Indian Ocean Dipole has weakened but because of the strength of the positive IOD in late 2023, the IOD's decay has been later than usual. It has minimal effect on our rainfall in summer anyway and most models indicate it will be neutral and even slightly negative by mid-autumn which, if this eventuates, will be a positive sign for early winter rainfall in the south east states.
Finally, to the south, the Southern Annular Mode is currently positive but is expected to weaken to neutral levels over February. The SAM has been positive for much of summer so far, which has increased the chance of above average rainfall for parts of eastern NSW, south-eastern Queensland and eastern Victoria, because it shifts westerly winds further south while a neutral SAM will have minimal effect apart from increasing late summer temperature potentials in Victoria and southern inland NSW.
