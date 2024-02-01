Weather patterns unlikely to change in coming weeks

As for the longer-term climate indicators, the El Nino in the tropical Pacific Ocean continues but the sea surface temperatures in the central tropical Pacific have started to decrease and are expected to return to neutral levels by later in summer or autumn. Some atmospheric indicators, such as the Southern Oscillation Index, have returned to neutral recently - currently the SOI sits around +6 which is nowhere near normal El Nino values. As noted previously, the usual influence of El Nino on Australia's climate normally reduces summer rainfall potential but as we have seen this year and through historical data, significant rainfall events can still occur during El Nino years.