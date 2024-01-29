New shearing shed, undercover yards - Charlie's Run is ready for sale

A new four-stand shearing shed is on offer with the sale of Charlie's Run, a large grazing farm at Nagambie.
Agents have suggested a selling price of $3500 per acre for the Goulburn Valley property which takes in 394 hectares (974 acres).
At that price, the new buyer would have to consider paying around $3.4 million for the farm.
Charlie's Run is described as a turn key breeding and grazing enterprise about 14km east of Nagambie, 40km north-east of Seymour or 10km north of Avenel.
Current owners have been investing heavily in the farm operation in recent years.
The farm has an estimated carrying capacity of 2100 DSE.
Average annual rainfall in the region is said to be 650mm.
As well as the new shearing shed, the property also has big undercover sheep handling facilities, secure water, established pastures, top fencing and established shelter belts.
Agents from CBRE Agribusiness said Charlie's Run was subdivided into 14 paddocks, all serviced by their own dam, with the seasonal Reedy and Charlie's creeks providing added water security.
The property hosts many mature river red gums.
Agents suggested the red gums "enhance the rural ambience of this ideally located property".
The four-stand raised board Proway woolshed can cater for 1500 sheep with a "huge" undercover bugle draft and loading facility.
There is also a shearer's kitchen.
Agents said the farm's ringlock fencing was of good quality with double fencing on the boundaries with plantations.
There is 75,000 litres of rainwater storage.
The established pastures are of rye and clover.
Other improvements include those 12 dams plus seasonal creeks, a steel hayshed plus silo.
Vendor terms are available over two years to the approved purchaser.
For more information contact the agents from CBRE Agribusiness - Shane McIntyre on 0429 557070 and Matt Childs on 0418 512494.
