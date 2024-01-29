Dairy farmers warned to prepare for heat stress by having a long-term plan

Use yard sprinklers as they encourage heat loss and are an effective method of cooling herds of cows quickly. Aim for a moderate to large water droplet from the sprinkler, using an on/off cycle, sprinkling cows for 1-3 minutes every 15 minutes and bringing the milking herd back to the dairy yard at about midday if the farm does not have a shade shed and the sprinkler system is being used to cool cows.