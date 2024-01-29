Farm Online
Dairy farmers warned to prepare for heat stress by having a long-term plan

By Richard Smith, Agriculture Victoria Dairy Extension Officer, Tatura, Victoria
January 29 2024 - 6:00pm
Use yard sprinklers as they encourage heat loss and are an effective method of cooling herds of cows quickly. File picture by Carlene Dowie
Now is a good time for dairy producers to assess their heat stress management programs as heat stress can impose a significant financial and welfare cost to a business.

