Dairy farmers warned to prepare for heat stress by having a long-term plan

Now is a good time for dairy producers to assess their heat stress management programs as heat stress can impose a significant financial and welfare cost to a business.
Heat stress has been shown to decrease milk yield by 10-25 per cent, feed intake by 10-20pc and six-week and 100 day in-calf rates.
It also drops natural and artificial insemination conception rates and increases the risk of clinical mastitis in higher yielding cows.
To manage the impact of heat stress the following actions can be taken when a high heat day is expected:
Importantly, if animals are heat-affected and show no signs of improvement, contact a veterinarian for assistance.
In the long-term the following actions can be considered to manage heat stress to benefit the enterprise and ensure the welfare of cattle:
For further information see Dairy Australia Feeding Cool Cows Research fact sheets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.