Dairy farmers shaping the planet feature in documentary series

Dairy Australia is showing the public how dairy farmers help protect the environment as part of the docuseries Planet Shapers, which aired on Channel 10 recently.
Consumers are increasingly questioning the environmental impact of their food choices, and the dairy industry is facing into the global challenge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Australian dairy farms are among the lowest producers of greenhouse gas emissions per litre of milk produced in the world, with 96 per cent of Australian dairy farmers implementing practices to actively reduce farm greenhouse gas emissions.
To help tell this story, Dairy Australia partnered with Planet Shapers - a series that produces documentary-style content showcasing organisations who are innovating across sustainability.
The segment was filmed on Sandra Jefford and Wilco Droppert's dairy farm in Gippsland, Victoria, and showcased the work they are doing to reduce their carbon footprint.
Knowing our number and the sources of greenhouse gas emissions enabled us to identify the areas where we could have the biggest impact on reducing our emissions.- Sandra Jefford
Ms Jefford shared how they have measured their carbon footprint using the Australian Dairy Carbon Calculator, which gives a read on all carbon sources including methane, feed, soil and electricity.
"Knowing our number and the sources of greenhouse gas emissions enabled us to identify the areas where we could have the biggest impact on reducing our emissions," she said.
"We implemented renewable energy sources like solar panels and turbines, which has not only helped to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it's also reduced our electricity bills."
The couple have planted almost 1000 native trees that create shelter and shade for cattle and removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and their centre pivot irrigation is operating with farm-generated power.
The episode also included dairy farmer and the Sustainability Framework Steering Committee chair Graeme Nicoll.
Mr Nicoll detailed Australian dairy's promise to provide nutritious food for a healthier world, underpinned by commitments to the community's health, people, the environment and animals.
In addition to celebrating the industry's progress in the past decade, messages focused on dairy's role in health and wellbeing and action the industry is taking to reduce its environmental impact.
The segment aired on Planet Shapers on Channel 10 in November and will be further shared through digital and social media channels.
Watch the full segment at www.dairymatters.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.