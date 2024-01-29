Farm Online
Dairy farmers shaping the planet feature in documentary series

January 30 2024 - 10:00am
Sandra Jefford featured in a docuseries looking at sustainability. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
Sandra Jefford featured in a docuseries looking at sustainability. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

Dairy Australia is showing the public how dairy farmers help protect the environment as part of the docuseries Planet Shapers, which aired on Channel 10 recently.

