DairyBio and DairyFeedbase programs drive innovation and productivity gains

A sustainable dairy industry for Australia means growing profitability for its farmers and their businesses.
In order to stay competitive, dairying in Australia needs to continually innovate.
It is essential to have Australian-based research and investment to ensure innovations and developments are localised for our unique environment and diverse farm systems.
Dairy Australia, Agriculture Victoria and Gardiner Foundation have engaged in a long-term partnership to drive research by co-investing and collaborating across soils, pasture, animal genetic innovation and animal nutrition since 2006.
In 2022, the Victorian Dairy Innovation Agreement (VDIA) was executed between these three investors to govern the working principles of DairyBio and DairyFeedbase.
These two programs are the Australian dairy industry's leading research and innovation investments.
This research is breaking new ground in improving herd and feed genetics and on-farm management practices and is providing key insights to support decision-making on dairy farms.
The two key focus areas of the DairyBio program are animal and forage genetic improvements.
DairyBio animal research provides independent, industry-owned organisation DataGene with the most up-to-date breeding values based on the latest recorded data sets.
DataGene plays a crucial role in helping farmers access genetic improvement tools by releasing the most up-to-date, weighted indices and animal rankings.
DairyBio's forage research focuses on key areas of pasture performance - yield, persistence, quality and efficiency traits.
DairyBio works closely with collaborating organisations, such as Barenbrug Australia, to bring genetically improved forage derived from the project's research to the Australian market.
DairyFeedbase research aims to improve on farm feed management, thereby assisting farms in becoming more profitable.
Utilising research from Ellinbank and Hamilton Smartfarms, this initiative leverages technology to enhance productivity by improving soils, feedbase and animal nutrition.
The most recent research from DairyFeedbase focused on keeping cows cool in summer to mitigate milk production losses, reallocating feed across the herd to improve production and management of transition cows to yield maximum peak milk.
DairyBio animal research is looking at improved Heat Tolerance, Survival and Resilience breeding values.
These improved Australian Breed Values (ABVs) will further improve the reliability of the Balanced Performance (BPI), Sustainability Index (SI) and Health Weighted Index (HWI).
The measurement of methane emissions from dairy cows is being focused on to create a reliable breeding value for Australia.
Additionally, there is a focus on developing new transition cow health measures and tools that enable real-time predictions of more animal traits.
DairyBio Forages is now focusing on improving water and nitrogen use efficiency in annual ryegrasses, as well as lessening undesirable traits in species with better tolerance to climate change.
The next DairyFeedbase research will include delivering opportunities to:
Dairy Australia's regional teams are incorporating DairyFeedbase's most recent research findings into their extension programs now.
Reach out to our region extension leads to learn more about what's new in management practices.
For more information, visit dairybio.com.au and dairyfeedbase.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.