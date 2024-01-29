Decade of rigorous science proves asparagopsis a methane solution: CSIRO

The potential, safety and likely uptake of asparagopsis as a livestock feed ingredient for reducing methane has been strongly defended by the CSIRO-established body which holds the global intellectual property for its use.
Against a backdrop of 'more harm than good' headlines, FutureFeed has released a summary of 15 studies which consistently demonstrate the efficacy of the red seaweed as a feed material when administered in recommended settings, along with its safety for animals and the safety of resulting meat and dairy products for consumers.
It's a response to claims of rumen damage and digestive problems, which FutureFeed has described as 'anomalous studies'.
FutureFeed says asparagopsis is a groundbreaking area of science and as such has garnered attention from scientists and companies around the world, several of whom have undertaken their own research.
"Unfortunately, in a small number of instances these studies weren't well designed, resulting in feeding too much, or too little asparagopsis, or using a poor-quality seaweed product," FutureFeed chief executive officer Alex Baker said.
The discovery that asparagopsis endemic to Australia and New Zealand was capable of reducing enteric methane emissions - that is cattle burps - by 80 per cent or more while also improving feed efficiency was made by a team of scientists from CSIRO and James Cook University, supported by Meat & Livestock Australia, more than a decade ago.
Futurefeed was set up in 2020 with support from Woolworths Group, GrainCorp, Harvest Road and AGP Sustainable Real Assets to drive the commercialisation of the technology.
Enteric methane accounts for 5.5 to 5.7 per cent of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions globally.
The summary of studies was released in a report called The FutureFeed Report to Industry 2023 - A Seaweed Solution to Address Climate Change.
More than $350 million in grants, equity funding and environmental prizes has now been committed to the commercialisation of asparagopsis.
FutureFeed has nine licensee partners across Australia, NZ, the US, Europe and Canada.
In response to claims there is a cost-prohibitive barrier to action, FutureFeed said asparagopsis was at an early phase of commercialisation.
"Our licensee partners continue to invest and optimise their production processes which are already showing good progress towards significantly reducing the cost of production," Mr Baker said.
"We expect that as these processes mature, and commercial levels of supply become widely available, asparagopsis will become a competitive and natural solution to enteric methane."
CSIRO estimates that if just 10 per cent of global ruminant producers adopted asparagopsis, it would reduce emissions by the equivalent of taking 100 million cars off the world's roads and result in productivity increases that could produce enough food for an additional 23 million people.
"Asparagopsis is effective in beef and dairy feedlot settings which allows for immediate access to more than 10pc of Australia's cattle population," Mr Baker said.
"Assuming broad adoption of asparagopsis by the Australian industry, and extrapolating take-up to an international setting, that would result in the CSIRO estimates being realised."
Mr Baker said a decade of rigorous scientific research had proven asparagopsis was the world's most effective enteric methane solution.
The key challenge - and opportunity - now was to scale up production to meet global demand and produce a lower-cost product.
"Asparagopsis promises significant benefit to agriculture through reducing GHG emissions and carbon intensity," Mr Baker said.
"Benefits extend beyond the livestock and dairy industries. Our licensees are growing and processing seaweed in the regions in which they operate, creating new industries and employment opportunities.
"FutureFeed, together with our licensees, is creating a new, sustainable, nature-based Industry."
FutureFeed said 2024 would be a pivotal year for the development of asparagopsis technology. The focus would be on:
