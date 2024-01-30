Farm Online
AWEX looks to make NWD mandatory

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
January 30 2024 - 4:00pm
Industry bodies support the drive for 100 per cent adoption of the National Wool Declaration.
The Australian Wool Exchange will apply to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to make the National Wool Declaration a condition of sale amid strong industry support to see the document universally adopted.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

