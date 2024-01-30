AWEX looks to make NWD mandatory

The Australian Wool Exchange will apply to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to make the National Wool Declaration a condition of sale amid strong industry support to see the document universally adopted.
After last year's NWD review showed a growing push to make it a mandated document, AWEX went on to consult with industry associations on whether there was support to investigate an application to the ACCC.
A industry consultative committee was unanimous that the NWD should be universally adopted, with AWEX now planning further meetings over the coming weeks to plan the next steps forward and work through some issues raised.
AWEX CEO Mark Grave said that in the 16 years since the introduction of the NWD, there had been immense support for the document, demonstrated by a grower declaration rate of 74 per cent.
"It is the next 26pc we are looking to capture for Australia to maintain the confidence and trust of brokers, exporters, processors and beyond," he said.
"Exporters, processors and brands have clearly told us that they value and have confidence in the NWD and that 100pc adoption of the NWD is critical.
"Wool growers need to be aware of this feedback from our customers."
But feedback from industry bodies shows that in order to achieve the 100pc adoption goal, a number of issues would have to be addressed, including ensuring that the quality of the data is maintained, addressing a potential increase in administration required to drive adoption and a communication strategy to help spruik the NWD's benefits.
Mr Grave said one such issue arose where growers had purchased sheep but weren't aware whether pain relief had been used in mulesing, impacting their ability to accurately complete the document.
"Some of them who weren't sure of the status of the sheep that they purchased were completing it as ND, non-declared," he said.
"There's things like that we need to tidy up but also when we say 100pc of all wool, whether that includes non-classed, interlots, those types of wools or whether it's clip wool only.
"There's a few things that are important to make sure we're absolutely clear on and have a process to follow before we take it to the ACCC.
"When we say 100pc adoption, we want to make sure we are getting 100pc adoption and those sorts of misunderstandings or gaps are completed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.