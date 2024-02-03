Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Grain buyer activity builds

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
February 3 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grain buyer activity builds
Grain buyer activity builds

International wheat futures markets have had little impact on local markets in recent weeks, trading a sideways trend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.