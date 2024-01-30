BKT renews its partnership with the prestigious Tractor of the Year awards

One of the world's leading off-highway tyre manufacturers BKT will be the prestigious Tractor of the Year award's main sponsor for another four years.
Strengthening the long-standing partnership, the official renewal signing took place at BKT's European head office in Seregno, Italy.
The Tractor of the Year award is an international prize recognising excellence in agricultural mechanisation.
Established in 1998 by the Italian magazine Trattori, the annual accolade is awarded to the top-performing tractor as determined by a group of 25 independent journalists with specialised knowledge in the field.
Claas was the big winner in the 2023 Tractor of the Year awards, with its Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac taking out the major prize.
With 653 horsepower delivered by a Mercedes-Benz OM473 engine, the Claas Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac was labelled "the most powerful continuously variable transmission tractor in the world".
The other big winners in the 2023 awards were the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive, which took out best utility, due it being "the ideal utility vehicle for daily use on the farm".
Winning best of specialised was the Landini Rex 4-120 GT RoboShift Dynamic, which was praised for "raising the bar for specialsed vineyard and orchard tractors".
The other major winner was the Fendt e107 V Vario, which was named the Sustainable Tractor of the Year, due to being the first full-electric specialised tractor on the market with a power output of more than 60 horsepower.
Starting from this year and in line with the continuous evolution that has been driving the world of agricultural machinery the Tractor of the Year award is going to introduce major changes within the categories, taking into account the power of tractors as well as a renewed range of factors.
"For us at BKT, the renewal of the Tractor of the Year sponsorship has been a natural choice," BKT Europe managing director Lucia Salmaso said.
"We have actually decided to partner for another four years with this long-standing initiative that is founded on values we fully share and identify with. This is especially true regarding the forward-looking vision and the focus on sustainability - two elements that we have in common. So, we are definitely looking forward to celebrating together alongside the winners of this upcoming edition."
Tractor of the Year president Fabio Zammaretti said cutting edge innovation and sustainability were the catchwords that would characterise the coveted award for the coming years, symbolising the beginning of a new era for this long-established initiative.
"We are honored to be accompanied on this journey by a solid and renowned company in the agricultural sector like BKT," he said.
"Last year, Tractor of the Year celebrated its 25th anniversary. This is why this year marks the beginning of a new chapter for us, which we have decided to inaugurate by introducing new categories that will reward the most cutting-edge tractors in the industry."
The award event is scheduled for November 6 in the setting of EIMA International 2024, an international agricultural and gardening machinery exhibition in Bologna, Italy.
