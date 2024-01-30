Farm Online
BKT renews its partnership with the prestigious Tractor of the Year awards

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
January 30 2024 - 11:30am
The Claas Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac took out top honour in the Tractor of the Year awards in 2023. Picture file
The Claas Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac took out top honour in the Tractor of the Year awards in 2023. Picture file

One of the world's leading off-highway tyre manufacturers BKT will be the prestigious Tractor of the Year award's main sponsor for another four years.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

