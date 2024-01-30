Yanmar latest to unveil zero emission agriculture concept

Yanmar is the latest company to unveils a concept model for zero emission agriculture.
It follows Kubota North America recently showcasing its New Agri Concept - a fully electric, multi-purpose vehicle - bringing autonomous technology and AI together to provide solutions for small area farmers.
The Japan-based company Yanmar Agribusiness Co, a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, has now revealed its e-X1 concept, an electric drive compact electric agricultural machine designed to achieve zero emissions in primary production.
The innovation came about through the Yanmar Green Challenge 2050 initiative, which aims to driving efforts toward realising a sustainable society.
The company said electric agricultural machines were lauded as not only offering environmental performance but also superior quietness and environmental friendliness of electric motors, promising improved working conditions for nighttime, small-area farming and operations within greenhouses.
Yanmar Ag unveiled the prototype of the small electric agricultural machine at a recent stakeholder event.
The machine can accommodate various implements such as rotary tillers and grass cutters at the front and rear, enabling tasks like weeding, snow removal and cultivating.
Opting for crawlers instead of wheels ensures stable operation on slopes and uneven terrain.
With no driver's seat, the machine guarantees operator safety during agricultural tasks through remote control.
The incorporation of autonomous driving features is also under consideration.
Yanmar Ag plans to initiate market monitoring in 2025 and actively progress toward mass-production through rigorous design and testing, with the goal of contributing to the decarbonisation of the agricultural sector.
