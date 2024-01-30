NFF call for amendment of "deeply flawed" biosecurity levy

Farm leaders have called on the federal government to amend its "deeply flawed" biosecurity levy bill before introducing its new tax on farmers, fishers and foresters into Federal Parliament.
The National Farmers Federation has consistently voiced strong opposition to the proposed levy, equivalent to 10 per cent of current individual commodity levies, since it was included in the May 2023 federal budget.
NFF president David Jochinke said the federal government must show it had listened to "numerous issues" raised by the agricultural sector regarding the levy's design and proposed implementation.
"We are less than six months away from this levy being implemented and possibly just days before legislation is introduced to parliament, yet major unknowns and associated risks surround the proposed policy," Mr Jochinke said.
The levy is set to commence on July 1 this year and is expected to raise about $150 million over three years.
It was part of a $1 billion "sustainable" biosecurity funding model contained in the 2023/24 federal budget.
However, Mr Jochinke said while the proposed levy would impact "every one of Australia's 85,000 producers" the sector had received little feedback from government that its concerns had been addressed.
"Producers have made it clear the government needs to make material changes to the proposed policy to address the significant concerns of industry," he said.
"Until that occurs producers remain steadfast in their opposition to the policy."
Parliament resumes next week.
Mr Jochinke was also concerned that the levy will financially hobble the sector's crucial research and development network.
"Given the Commonwealth - and as such general taxpayers - fund about $400 million annually in co-contributions towards this system, policies that undermine the sound functioning of this framework are not confined just to the agriculture sector," he said.
"Australian producers already contribute significant amounts to biosecurity systems and remain open to sensible opportunities to invest in actions that deliver tangible and additional biosecurity outcomes.
"However this proposed levy is not one such option."
Meanwhile, the NFF seized on a Productivity Commission report released in December that also highlighted issues with the proposed levy.
