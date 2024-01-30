Bureau flags dry end to summer but a change for autumn

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting a drier than average end to summer for much of the nation apart from the areas in eastern and north-eastern Australia set to be impacted by heavy rain in the immediate outlook period.
In its latest three month outlook released last week the BOM said for February to April below average rainfall was very likely, at between a 60 per cent to 80pc chance, over much of Western Australia, South Australia and western Victoria and NSW, in line with the current El Nino event, correlated with drier than average conditions.
Over more eastern areas there is not a clear signal for either wetter or drier conditions, although in the immediate short-term forecast period there are predictions of over 100mm over parts of south-east Queensland and the Gulf Country and widespread falls of 50-100mm over northern Queensland.
Further out and the signals switch around, with a modest swing in favour of exceeding the median rainfall in critical agricultural areas across the nation over the critical autumn period from March to May.
Areas with in excess of a 60pc chance of exceeding the median include much of inland NSW, South Australia's Eyre Peninsula and parts of WA's eastern cropping zone around the Esperance region.
Conversely, northern Queensland has a statistically significant chance of below average rainfall, with a 60-75pc chance of below the median precipitation for much of the region.
The BOM cautioned there was mixed accuracy for the forecast based on historical data.
The past accuracy of the February to April forecast for the chance of above median rainfall is moderate to high for most of Australia, decreasing to low to very low for small areas in central and southern WA extending into SA, southern Queensland extending into NSW, and southern Tasmania.
Temperature-wise virtually the entire country is in line for warmer days than average.
The vast majority of the nation has an 80pc plus chance of exceeding median temperatures, with only Gippsland in Victoria having neutral prospects.
Meanwhile the BOM has noted the current El Nino event has begun to decay, saying sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific are expected to return to neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) levels in autumn.
Some atmospheric indicators, such as cloudiness near the Date Line, are close to normal levels.
The Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) has also recently increased to a more neutral figure, although the BOM noted the SOI tends to be more volatile during the northern Australian wet season as transient tropical systems can influence the 30-day SOI.
There has been a lot of commentary around the wetter than average conditions over much of northern and eastern Australia during the summer in spite of the El Nino.
The BOM said this year, along with a number of other years in the past demonstrated that high-impact rainfall events can occur during El Nino years, particularly during the October to April tropical rainy season when severe storm frequency peaks.
