A $2m loan is not enough - calls for more cheap RIC loan options

The federal government's discount farm sector loan service needs to at least double its lending packages to $5 million if it's to stay relevant in the fast changing agricultural environment, says the National Farmers Federation.
The NFF also wants the Regional Investment Corporation to look at extending its current 10-year lending terms and introducing a mix of variable and fixed interest rates - even interest-free periods for drought support loans.
The eligibility criteria for borrowers should be broader, too, better accounting for farmers who diversify their income with off-farm work.
It could also better service small or medium sized enterprises which currently have difficulty getting commercial bank loans for environmental and farm efficiency projects, broadening RIC eligibility parameters beyond hardship or dealing with weather-related disasters.
Although just five years old and widely applauded by the industry, NFF said farm sector dynamics were changing and the RIC's concessional lending service must keep pace.
It needed to better help farmers respond to rising financial pressures and running costs, fragile market and labour conditions and be relevant to supporting how producers coped with more frequent and unpredictable weather extremes.
The peak farmer body listed a host of suggestions in its submission to the federal government's current review of the Regional Investment Corporation Act.
It also praised the RIC's overall impact on the sector since it was launched in mid-2018 as "extremely positive".
The government-funded service had supported 3000 agricultural businesses in financial need to invest in new equipment and drought essentials or refinance farm debt on more sustainable terms.
The RIC's current cheap loan rate of 4.52 per cent rises to 4.99pc on February 1 - about half comparable commercial lending rates, and the first RIC increase since February last year.
While the rush of loan applications at the height of past decade's drought years had caused excessive processing times which initially "diminished the value of the service", the NFF strongly supported continuing and extending RIC's activities beyond 2026.
It noted how the lender's AgriStarter loans had been well received by the industry, recognising the need to support new entrants to the sector and helping to foster the next generation of farmers and farm succession initiatives.
Importantly, concessional lending was a fundamental pillar of Australia's drought policy and it would continue to play an important role in ensuring the long term resilience of our agriculture sector.
However, NFF corporate affairs general manager, Charlie Thomas, said the borrowing limit on RIC Drought, Investment and AgriStarter loans should lift from $2m to at least $5m to maintain relevance and offer a viable alternative to commercial lenders.
Longer loan terms, beyond the current 10-year repayment period, would also be particularly helpful to AgriStarter borrowers, reducing the size of their periodic repayments.
AgriStarter loans should also be considered to develop opportunities for Indigenous businesses to access capital and to help farm enterprises attract investment in non-conventional land and water management, including "Indigenous ways of working".
NFF believed drought loans should include a minimum two-year interest-free option, recognising the need to support farmers to manage through severe or prolonged drought conditions.
"The November 2019 announcement of a two-year interest-free period and a further three years of interest-only repayments on RIC drought loans was incredibly well received by drought affected farmers," the submission argued.
The federation also urged the government to consider how to better support loan applicants with few assets or less capital to receive AgriStarter loans.
It suggested possibly taking into consideration livestock agistment arrangements or similar income avenues.
"To maintain relevance RIC must maintain a strong connection to the industry outside periods of drought," Mr Thomas said.
"The NFF recommends loan packages to support farmers to invest in the adoption of practices, infrastructure and technologies that improve environmental sustainability, reduce emissions, efficiency and productivity, without being contingent on existing hardship, disaster or drought funding triggers."
Farmers were also keen to see RIC's funding base retained as loans were repaid, rather than the money returned to the Commonwealth's consolidated revenue.
"A sustainable funding model will ensure the RIC's existence into the future."
