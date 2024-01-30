Farm Online
Queensland buyers head south chasing breeding females after Kirrily rain

By Shan Goodwin
January 30 2024 - 3:00pm
Heifers are set to be in hot demand again as rain-blessed cattle parts of Queensland step up a gear on the rebuild.

Demand for breeding females in Queensland is tipped to skyrocket on the back of the latest helping of rain courtesy of Cyclone Kirrily, with agents already reporting northern buyers are heading south to secure heifers.

