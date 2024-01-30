Queensland buyers head south chasing breeding females after Kirrily rain

Demand for breeding females in Queensland is tipped to skyrocket on the back of the latest helping of rain courtesy of Cyclone Kirrily, with agents already reporting northern buyers are heading south to secure heifers.
Queensland has lagged on the great herd rebuild but analysts say the country's biggest cattle state is now primed to expand numbers in a significant way.
Combined with the increasing tendency to hang onto stock to utilise feed as the breakdown of El Nino delivers a far wetter start to the year than anticipated, that increased demand should provide a solid foundation for the cattle market to continue to climb.
However, with so many moving parts at play, such as overstocked global markets and questions around processing capacity in Australia, analysts are hesitant to make a call on how high prices might go on the back of renewed optimism in the season.
They make the point cattle prices have been on a rollercoaster of extremes never before seen.
StoneX's new livestock and commodities manager Ripley Atkinson said quarter one 2024 had seen the largest price change increase in the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator on a quarterly basis since 2000.
Against that, the quarter before represented the largest price change decrease since 2000.
"Simply put, in the space of six months, Australia's cattle industry in price terms has been the most volatile since records began," Mr Atkinson said.
Agents and consultants say that level of variability has played havoc with the ability of beef producers to plan.
Queensland agent Wyatt Wrigley, Eastern Rural at Dalby, said ideal growing conditions were very quickly slowing the numbers coming onto the market.
"At the same time, a number of people are saying that this rain will set them up for next four to five months and they are looking for more numbers, so those two supply and demand dynamics should hold the market up," he said.
"But on the feeder steer side, there is pressure from processing plants to not let the 100-day grainfed steer get much dearer so that could put a cap on the market.
"And the background to all this is that it's been an unbelievable six to eight months, where we have gone from incredible positivity to crippling lows and then a rebound that came faster than we expected.
"There were times last year when cattle were sold for values not sustainable for any cattle business. There will definitely be producers who will struggle to recover from that."
Along with producers holding cattle to add weight, numbers in Queensland are also expected to be impacted by Kirilly via plant closures, transport access and the ability for stock to be mustered, Mr Atkinson said.
Where yardings have been larger further south, agents said it was the result of both bigger numbers around generally on account of a rebuilt herd and an element of wanting to cash in while the market was strong.
Episode 3 analyst Matt Dalgleish, in an article on what is in store for 2024, said the livestock sector was navigating through a period of recalibration after riding the wave of record highs.
"The shifting patterns of climate, global market dynamics, and international trade relationships will be instrumental in charting the course," he said.
"Vigilance and adaptability will be the watchwords for producers as they steer through these fluctuations."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.