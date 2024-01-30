Farm Online
Home/Beef

Australia's best butchers set to sizzle

January 31 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 edition will mark the 20th anniversary of the Australian Meat Industry Council's national retail banger event. Picture supplied.
The 2024 edition will mark the 20th anniversary of the Australian Meat Industry Council's national retail banger event. Picture supplied.

Australia's top independent butchers will compete in the ultimate sausage sizzle in February with the aim of being crowned the National Sausage King.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.