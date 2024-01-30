Australia's best butchers set to sizzle

Australia's top independent butchers will compete in the ultimate sausage sizzle in February with the aim of being crowned the National Sausage King.
The 2024 edition will mark the 20th anniversary of the Australian Meat Industry Council's national retail banger event.
The Best Butchers Burger award will also be decided at the event, to be held on the Sunshine Coast on February 23 and 24.
The finalists were drawn from hundreds of independent butchers who sliced their way through various state-based Sausage King competitions held throughout Australia last year.
AMIC retail general manager Stuart Fuller said the competition aimed to highlight the creative ability of local meat merchants.
"Our independent local butchers' ability to offer superior advice, quality product and personalised customer service has them ingrained in the fabric of local communities," he said.
He said the finalists represented the best butchers from metropolitan and regional areas.
"The event is always a great showcase of their exceptional products and their highly skilled trade ability," he said.
"It provides great recognition and there is absolute pride from all."
The event will also see six up-and-coming butchers, each having won a state title, competing to be crowned the National AMIC Apprentice of the Year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.